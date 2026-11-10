European Luxury Giant Cerruti 1881 Chooses Malaysia For World-First Retail Relaunch

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CERRUTI 1881 relaunched its kiosk at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, with a brand new look and the unveiling of its Fall/Winter 2026 watch collection.

Following the theme “A New Chapter,” the CERRUTI 1881 sports a new typeface logo and illuminated glass displays so that watches are the focus.

CERRUTI 1881 was founded in 1967 by the late Italian designer Nino Cerruti. It’s known for its tailoring and early unisex fashion, and for balancing tradition with innovation.

A Malaysian first

Malaysia has been selected as the premier global destination for the fashion house to debut its redesigned retail kiosk concept, ahead of traditional European and metropolitan markets. The relaunch also marks nearly two decades of partnership with A.D. Time Sdn Bhd, which has distributed CERRUTI 1881 in Malaysia since 2005.

“We want customers to feel inspired when exploring our collections and find timepieces that reflect their individual tastes and lifestyles,” said MB Lim, the company’s Executive Business Director.

From left to right: Billy Lim, Brand Director of A.D. Time Sdn. Bhd.; Kwan Junyi, Business Development Director of A.D. Time Sdn. Bhd.; M.B. Lim, Executive Business Director of A.D. Time Sdn. Bhd.; Malaysian actor Aedy Ashraf; Y.Y. Kwan, CEO and Founder of A.D. Time Sdn. Bhd.; and Kenny Lim, Product Development Director of A.D. Time Sdn. Bhd., at the CERRUTI 1881 ‘A New Chapter’ kiosk relaunch at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya.

Celebrities and influencers gather for a group photograph during the CERRUTI 1881 ‘A New Chapter’ kiosk relaunch at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya.

The refreshed CERRUTI 1881 kiosk at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya. Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Two watches, two moods

The Fall/Winter 2026 collection draws on the brand’s Italian-meets-Parisian outlook, with contrasting silhouettes and distinctive detailing. Two pieces lead the line-up.

The Lucardo is a men’s automatic with an architectural look. Its layered, open-worked dial shows off the mechanics beneath. Industrial-inspired touches are softened by rose gold-tone accents and a textured strap. It is a statement piece that works with both formal and casual outfits. It’s priced from RM1,999 to RM2,099.

Meanwhile, the Norcia Mini exudes the softness of classic jewellery. A delicate oval case, a crystal-set bezel, and a multi-link bracelet give it a refined profile for daily wear or special occasions. The standout variant has an emerald-green sunray dial with gold-tone detailing and Roman numerals. It retails from RM1,499 to RM1,559.

Malaysian actor Aedy Ashraf was the special guest at the launch, and the Lucardo caught his eye. He liked that the bold design and dial detailing make a statement without being too over the top, and he could see it working with formal and casual looks.

Actor Aedy Ashraf wears the Lucardo. Pic: CERRUTI 1881.

Lucardo. Pic: CERRUTI 1881 Norcia. Pic: CERRUTI 1881

Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Where to find them

CERRUTI 1881’S new kiosk is at Lot LG-K2, Lower Ground Floor, IOI City Mall, Putrajaya. CERRUTI 1881 kiosks across Malaysia also carry the collection.

For updates and the latest trends, follow A.D. Time Malaysia on Instagram and Facebook.

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