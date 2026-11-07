Skyline Christmas At Alva KL: A Three-Course Festive Feast 99 Floors Above KL
Alva KL’s Skyline Christmas menu, available from 15 November, pairs a three-course festive dinner on the 99th floor of Ascott Star KLCC with views of the Petronas Twin Towers, Menara Kuala Lumpur and Merdeka 118.
Gather the whole family around the table this Christmas and let Alva KL take care of the rest. Imagine a three-course journey that begins with delicate, beautifully plated starters and builds to a show-stopping main, each dish crafted with seasonal flavours and a festive touch that feels both elegant and comforting.
Alva KL’s Skyline Christmas is a celebration curated by Jeremy Wayne Theseira, Group Head Western Chef, who believes that food has a special way of bringing people together. His festive menu is a gentle invitation to slow down, savour every bite, and reconnect with the people you hold dear, all set against the warmth and wonder of the season.
High on the 99th floor of Ascott Star KLCC, the setting makes the evening even more memorable. The Petronas Twin Towers, Menara Kuala Lumpur, and Merdeka 118 light up the skyline outside your window, so keep your camera ready for plenty of festive family photos.
Here’s what the Skyline Christmas menu entails:
Appetisers
Roasted Pumpkin Soup served with Garlic Herb Focaccia
Prawn & Avocado Toast (Crispy crostini with cranberry gel)
Mains
Grilled MB8 Wagyu Striploin (160g) or
Sous Vide Cod & Tiger Prawn Roulade or
Lamb Tomahawk
Dessert
Cherry Praline Hazelnut
Drinks
Cocktail: Golden Noel
Sparkling Wine: Luc Belaire Rose Sparkling
Mocktail: Winter Blush
Sparkling Tea: Copenhagen Sparkling Tea BLA
The Taste Test
The Roasted Pumpkin Soup was rich and velvety, the kind of comfort a rainy evening calls for. A slice of fragrant Garlic Herb Focaccia on the side was perfect for dunking.
Next came the Prawn & Avocado Toast, a lighter bite to ease into the meal. Juicy prawns and creamy avocado sat on a crisp croissant crostini, with a dab of cranberry gel adding a bright, sweet-tart finish.
For the main, I went with the Grilled MB8 Wagyu Striploin, cooked medium rare to keep it tender and juicy. It was served with a silky Truffle-Infused Potato Mousseline, sweet vine tomatoes, and charred Brussels sprouts that brought a smoky edge to the plate.
The meal ended on a sweet note with the Cherry Praline Hazelnut, which arrived under a clear dome that made it look like an adorable Christmas bauble. The red cake struck a lovely balance between nutty hazelnut and juicy cherry notes, a festive finish to the meal.
For those who enjoy a tipple, the Golden Noel is a festive cocktail of rum, coconut juice, and banana oleo, while the Luc Belaire Rosé Sparkling offers a rich red fruit bouquet with an elegant palate of strawberry and blackcurrant.
For a non-alcoholic option, the Winter Blush mocktail blends rose, cranberry juice, and citrus into a refreshing sip, and the Copenhagen Sparkling Tea BLA brings delicate aromas of jasmine, chamomile, and a hint of citrus.
The Verdict
The three-course meal is ideal for families who want something satisfying without being overwhelming.
The Roasted Pumpkin Soup with Garlic Herb Focaccia was almost a meal in itself, while the tender wagyu made a hearty centrepiece.
Ending on the Cherry Praline Hazelnut added a sweet, memorable finish to the evening.
Try it with the family
The Skyline Christmas menu will be available from 15 November 2026.
For reservations, visit Alva KL’s official social media channels.
Alva KL
Address: Level 99, Ascott Star KLCC,1, Lorong Yap Kwan Seng, Kampung Baru, 50450 Kuala Lumpur.