Skyline Christmas At Alva KL: A Three-Course Festive Feast 99 Floors Above KL

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Gather the whole family around the table this Christmas and let Alva KL take care of the rest. Imagine a three-course journey that begins with delicate, beautifully plated starters and builds to a show-stopping main, each dish crafted with seasonal flavours and a festive touch that feels both elegant and comforting.

Alva KL’s Skyline Christmas is a celebration curated by Jeremy Wayne Theseira, Group Head Western Chef, who believes that food has a special way of bringing people together. His festive menu is a gentle invitation to slow down, savour every bite, and reconnect with the people you hold dear, all set against the warmth and wonder of the season.

High on the 99th floor of Ascott Star KLCC, the setting makes the evening even more memorable. The Petronas Twin Towers, Menara Kuala Lumpur, and Merdeka 118 light up the skyline outside your window, so keep your camera ready for plenty of festive family photos.

Here’s what the Skyline Christmas menu entails:

Appetisers

Roasted Pumpkin Soup served with Garlic Herb Focaccia

Prawn & Avocado Toast (Crispy crostini with cranberry gel)

Mains

Grilled MB8 Wagyu Striploin (160g) or

Sous Vide Cod & Tiger Prawn Roulade or

Lamb Tomahawk

Dessert

Cherry Praline Hazelnut

Drinks

Cocktail: Golden Noel

Golden Noel Sparkling Wine: Luc Belaire Rose Sparkling

Luc Belaire Rose Sparkling Mocktail: Winter Blush

Winter Blush Sparkling Tea: Copenhagen Sparkling Tea BLA

Pic: Alva KL.

The Taste Test

The Roasted Pumpkin Soup was rich and velvety, the kind of comfort a rainy evening calls for. A slice of fragrant Garlic Herb Focaccia on the side was perfect for dunking.

Next came the Prawn & Avocado Toast, a lighter bite to ease into the meal. Juicy prawns and creamy avocado sat on a crisp croissant crostini, with a dab of cranberry gel adding a bright, sweet-tart finish.

For the main, I went with the Grilled MB8 Wagyu Striploin, cooked medium rare to keep it tender and juicy. It was served with a silky Truffle-Infused Potato Mousseline, sweet vine tomatoes, and charred Brussels sprouts that brought a smoky edge to the plate.

The meal ended on a sweet note with the Cherry Praline Hazelnut, which arrived under a clear dome that made it look like an adorable Christmas bauble. The red cake struck a lovely balance between nutty hazelnut and juicy cherry notes, a festive finish to the meal.

For those who enjoy a tipple, the Golden Noel is a festive cocktail of rum, coconut juice, and banana oleo, while the Luc Belaire Rosé Sparkling offers a rich red fruit bouquet with an elegant palate of strawberry and blackcurrant.

For a non-alcoholic option, the Winter Blush mocktail blends rose, cranberry juice, and citrus into a refreshing sip, and the Copenhagen Sparkling Tea BLA brings delicate aromas of jasmine, chamomile, and a hint of citrus.

Pic: Alva KL. Pic: Alva KL.

Pic: Alva KL.

The Verdict

The three-course meal is ideal for families who want something satisfying without being overwhelming.

The Roasted Pumpkin Soup with Garlic Herb Focaccia was almost a meal in itself, while the tender wagyu made a hearty centrepiece.

Ending on the Cherry Praline Hazelnut added a sweet, memorable finish to the evening.

Try it with the family

The Skyline Christmas menu will be available from 15 November 2026.

For reservations, visit Alva KL’s official social media channels.

Alva KL

Address: Level 99, Ascott Star KLCC,1, Lorong Yap Kwan Seng, Kampung Baru, 50450 Kuala Lumpur.

Operating hours:

12pm–3pm (Lunch)

5pm–1pm (Dinner)

Contact number: +6010303 0099

Website: Alva KL

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

Pic: Alva KL.

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