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Sky-High Luxury: Fly From Subang To Genting Highlands In 25 Minutes
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Sky-High Luxury: Fly From Subang To Genting Highlands In 25 Minutes

Resorts World Genting’s AW139 helicopter service seats up to eight and ends with a complimentary limousine transfer to your hotel. Available until 31 December, with bookings required three days in advance.

by
November 6, 2026
Credit: Heliops & Resorts World Genting
In Brief
  • Skip the winding drive and reach Genting Highlands in just 25 minutes via a VIP helicopter from Subang Airport.
  • The AW139 helicopter seats up to eight passengers, offering stunning views of KL's skyline and ancient rainforest.
  • A complimentary limousine transfer awaits upon landing, making it ideal for birthdays, anniversaries, or proposals.

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Tired of the winding highway up to Genting Highlands? Resorts World Genting is offering a 25-minute helicopter ride from Subang Airport to the misty mountain.

The AW139 VIP twin-engine helicopter seats up to eight, letting families or groups of friends take in sweeping views of Kuala Lumpur’s skyline and the 130-million-year-old rainforest of Genting Highlands.

The experience begins in the lounge, where guests unwind with refreshments during a 10-minute safety briefing.

Once the helicopter touches down, a complimentary limousine takes them to any Resorts World Genting or Resorts World Awana venue or hotel.

With every step of the journey arranged, they arrive relaxed and free from the fatigue of a long road trip.

The helicopter service is available until 31 December and welcomes solo travellers too. Resorts World Genting highlights it as a fitting way to mark a birthday, anniversary or proposal.

Guests must book three days ahead by emailing meetings-events@rwgenting.com or calling the hotline on +603-2718 1118.

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