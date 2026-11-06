Sky-High Luxury: Fly From Subang To Genting Highlands In 25 Minutes
Resorts World Genting’s AW139 helicopter service seats up to eight and ends with a complimentary limousine transfer to your hotel. Available until 31 December, with bookings required three days in advance.
Credit: Heliops & Resorts World Genting
In Brief
- Skip the winding drive and reach Genting Highlands in just 25 minutes via a VIP helicopter from Subang Airport.
- The AW139 helicopter seats up to eight passengers, offering stunning views of KL's skyline and ancient rainforest.
- A complimentary limousine transfer awaits upon landing, making it ideal for birthdays, anniversaries, or proposals.