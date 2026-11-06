12 Klang Valley Malls Aglow For Deepavali Before Sunday

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Deepavali falls this Sunday (8 November), and malls across the Klang Valley have lit up for the Festival of Lights.

From towering peacocks and elephants to intricate kolam, here are the eye-catching displays you shouldn’t miss.

The Exchange TRX

The Exchange TRX blew everyone away with a peacock with a long, majestic tail as its centerpiece, surrounded by bright flowers. The mall’s “Divinity of Deepavali” campaign draws on the peacock and the lotus, timeless symbols of beauty, grace, purity, and new beginnings. Visitors can enjoy a line-up of cultural performances and festive promotions until 9 November.

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur takes on a regal air with its “Journey of Radiance” campaign, inspired by the timeless grandeur of royal India. Graceful parasols unfurl overhead, ornate elephants and peacocks stand guard, and golden marigolds spill across the space. Vividly coloured haveli facades and intricately carved jharokha windows complete the setting, capturing the splendour of Rajasthan’s storied palaces.

Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Pavilion Bukit Jalil welcomes Deepavali with its “Joyful Lights: Together, Here” campaign, running until 9 November. At its heart is the striking Saree of 1,080 Blessings, handcrafted by students from UCSI Group. Nearby, a pair of illuminated LED elephants lights up the Spanish Steps, symbolising wisdom, strength, and good fortune. Completing the festive scene are two intricate kolam creations by students from City University Malaysia.

READ MORE: Deepavali Lights And Prizes: Pavilion Bukit Jalil Rewards Shoppers Until 9 November

Bangsar Shopping Centre

Bangsar Shopping Centre’s Main Concourse is hosting the Diwali Artisan Market until 8 November, with decorations that are simple yet elegant. Vibrant lanterns hang from the ceiling, adorned with trailing marigolds and flowers, while a long kolam stretches along the corridor below, adding a touch of traditional artistry to the festive setting.

The Gardens Mall

Taking a delicious detour from the usual, The Gardens Mall has unveiled a giant kolam that pays tribute to the South Indian banana leaf meal. Painstakingly arranged with real spices, the piece is brought to life by traditional kitchen utensils and garlands of dried chillies hanging above, filling the space with the colour and character of a home-cooked feast.

Mid Valley

Mid Valley Megamall dazzles this Deepavali with a majestic white elephant centrepiece, ringed by a colourful kolam. Overhead, woven baskets have been transformed into vibrant lanterns with trailing strands of marigolds. The festivities continue with a Deepavali bazaar offering sweet treats and other surprises.

Sunway Pyramid

At Sunway Pyramid, a giant lotus unfurls its petals at the heart of the festive display, wreathed in golden marigolds and fresh blooms while lanterns glow from the sides. Beneath it lies an intricate kolam, a labour of love that took artist K Kobi Kanasan six hours to bring to life.

Paradigm Mall, Petaling Jaya

For Deepavali, Paradigm Mall is aglow with a striking peacock installation, its long tail adorned with flowers and framed by vibrant kolam. As part of the mall’s Colours of Unity campaign, it will also host a Deepavali workshop from 7 to 9 November.

Berjaya Times Square

Berjaya Times Square’s Colours of Diwali showcases a vibrant grand staircase transformed into a festive photo set. Painted in rainbow bands, the steps lead up to an ornate blue arch adorned with golden floral motifs, framing orange-red curtains and a teal drape, with long marigold garlands cascading on both sides. In front, a large kolam-inspired floor design in bold colours completes the scene, making it an ideal backdrop for family photos.

NU Sentral

NU Sentral transforms its Centre Court into a Dazzling Diya Garden for Deepavali. Giant marigold-style blooms in sunny yellow and orange frame the display, while an ornate mandala medallion takes centre stage, flanked by elegant white elephant sculptures.

1 Utama

1 Utama goes all out with colour for its Hues of Deepavali campaign. On the Ground Floor, white peacocks proudly display feathers made of colourful flowers. Visitors can’t grow plumage like the peacocks, but the nearby Deepavali market offers stunning outfits and jewellery to dress up in.

IOI City Mall

IOI City Mall joins the Deepavali celebrations with a large kolam centred on an elephant, richly decorated for the occasion. Pillars surround the kolam, with lanterns and strands of marigold hanging from them.

Curious how this year’s decor stacks up? You can even compare it with last year’s displays.

READ MORE: 10 Things To Do In Klang Valley This Deepavali Weekend, From Bazaars To Fireworks

READ MORE: [Watch] 10 Deepavali Ads That Prove Togetherness Beats Perfection Every Time

READ MORE: 5 Interesting Things To Know About Kolams, The Colourful Art That Makes Deepavali Special

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.