[Watch] 10 Deepavali Ads That Prove Togetherness Beats Perfection Every Time

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Grab some murukku and settle in! From heartwarming reunions to humorous reminders about family time, here is our roundup of Deepavali ads that celebrate togetherness over perfection this festive season.

1. Mah Sing – No Pitch Needed

In No Pitch Needed, Mah Sing challenges the tokenisation of diverse identity, calling on us to look beyond superficial stories and embrace our shared humanity. The video invites us to shine a light of understanding and empathy this Deepavali, reminding us that choosing kindness over prejudice is the true key to building a united Malaysia.

2. MR.DIY – Two Blue Ticks

It’s easy to dismiss the sparkly, cringy morning messages our elders send on WhatsApp. In Two Blue Ticks by MR.DIY, Kayva is initially dismissive of her grandmother’s daily greetings until she realizes that a single text can hold life-saving importance. The video reminds us to value these small gestures because they are often quiet acts of love and care.

3. Malaysia Airlines – Beyond The Light

Deepavali is a celebration of light triumphing over darkness. In Beyond the Light by Malaysia Airlines, Suraj brings this sentiment to life by working through the night to craft sensory decorations, beautifully illuminating the world of his visually impaired mother.

4. Air Selangor – Sinar Rani (Rani’s Light)

When unexpected tragedy strikes, it can feel like the world is ending. In Air Selangor’s Sinar Rani, Rani finds herself completely lost after the sudden loss of her husband. However, following a friend’s advice, she steps out of her comfort zone to volunteer at a dog shelter, eventually adopting a stray dog that brings a fresh lease of life. The video is a touching reminder that light can always find its way back to us if we stay open to new beginnings.

5. Lotus’s Malaysia – Cahaya Paling Bernilai

Deepavali is all about spending time with family, a message beautifully captured in Lotus’s Malaysia Cahaya Paling Bernilai. Faced with being on call and unprepared, Raju gets a helping hand from friends and quick Lotus’s deliveries, which supply all the necessary food and decorations so his family can join him for the celebrations.

6. Watsons – Deepavali Reel-ah? Real-ah?

Every family gathering comes with its share of chaos, stress, and tense arguments, a reality hilariously captured in Watsons’ Deepavali ad. But once the decorations are hung and the feast is prepared, it becomes clear that these messy, imperfect moments become our most treasured memories.

7. AmBank Group – Folding Traditions

In AmBank’s Deepavali campaign, the video highlights the beauty of generational heritage. Through a family’s shared experience, the video reminds us that keeping traditions alive matters far more than achieving perfection. It’s the collective act of coming together that truly counts.

8. S P Setia – Beyond the Perfect Glow, Lies the Perfect Bond

Feeling overwhelmed by Deepavali prep? S P Setia steps in with a soothing reminder to slow down and embrace togetherness. It gently shows that perfection isn’t a requirement for celebration. Rather, it’s the people surrounding us who truly illuminate the season. The best Deepavali is simply the one spent together.

9. Spritzer – Deepavali Mood ON je!

Spritzer’s Deepavali video offers a comedic take on the effort young people put into getting the house clean and ready for the festivities. But as the video shows, the smiles and laughter of loved ones make every tired moment worth it, and the answer to even the toughest Deepavali cleaning is a cheerful “It’s on!”

10. AirAsia – Atti Deepavali

In a high-energy collaboration with singer Mugen Rao, AirAsia celebrates the heart of the Festival of Lights: connection and community. The music video reflects the timeless joy of spending Deepavali with those who matter most, serving as an invitation for travelers to fly home for family reunions or take off on new adventures together.

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