Three Drops Of Relief: The 1928 Secret Rescuing Stressed Malaysian Workers

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No one predicted that the ultimate digital detox asset in 2026 would need zero charging, no monthly subscription fees, and absolutely no phone notifications.

Minyak Angin Cap Kapak has quietly transformed from an old-fashioned household staple into a daily survival tool for a younger, exhausted Malaysian workforce.

While modern wellness culture pushes expensive gadgets and complex routines, everyday corporate workers are increasingly reaching for this iconic glass bottle to cope with the physical toll of urban life—from gruelling traffic jams to the inevitable neck strain of staring at screens all day.

This everyday staple dates back to the 1920s, when a young immigrant named Leung Yun Chee arrived in Singapore from Shunde, China, and worked as a manager at a silk trading company.

There, he had a chance meeting with a German physician known historically as Dr Schmeidler.

The two foreigners quickly became close acquaintances in colonial Singapore. Impressed by the young immigrant’s work ethic and ambition, Dr Schmeidler generously gave him a unique, personal formula for a medicated herbal oil as a gesture of goodwill.

The doctor noted that the formula—a highly specific blend of menthol, camphor, and eucalyptus—was perfectly suited to provide comfort against the region’s extreme humidity and heat.

Recognising its massive potential, Leung left the silk trade and founded the Leung Kai Fook Medical Company in 1928, choosing a distinctive axe as the logo to represent a tool that could “cut through” pain

While it captured the market across British Malaya during the mid-20th century, when wartime shipping lines cut off foreign competitors, its reach expanded globally when the company gave out free samples to thousands of regional pilgrims making long sea journeys to Saudi Arabia.

Today, the brand operates five massive GMP-certified manufacturing plants across Asia—including local operations in Johor—to supply its formula to over 50 countries worldwide.

To keep pace with the shifting demands of modern consumers, the brand has expanded its portfolio beyond the iconic cooling drops into a diverse product range—introducing modern formats like convenient roll-on bottles, deep-warming variants like Axe Minyak Panas Cap Kapak (Axe Brand Heat Oil) for intense muscle relief, and portable nasal inhalers specifically targeted at on-the-go nasal congestion.

Three Drops, Three Breaths, Three Rounds

Nearly a century later, this quiet resurgence is less about brand loyalty and more about a human need for simplicity in an overcomplicated world.

The appeal lies in a simple, grounding ritual known as the 3-3-3 method: place three drops in the palm, inhale the sharp botanical blend of camphor, eucalyptus, and menthol for three seconds, and repeat three times to clear the mind.

The distinct scent younger generations once dismissed as an old-person’s aroma is being reframed as a nostalgic, authentic choice.

This cultural shift earned the formulation the prestigious SG50 IPOS Heritage Award.

It was a major milestone for the brand, as the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) selected it as one of only five elite heritage brands during the nation’s golden jubilee to honour successful home-grown names that effectively projected their reputation onto global consumer markets.

This high-level recognition proved that while our daily environments change, human exhaustion remains the same across generations.

A pounding headache or a stressful day feels exactly the same in 2026 as it did back in 1928.

The Secret Stays in the Glass… Never Mind the Plastic Revolution

The remedy stays true to its heritage by keeping the original formulation inside its signature, heavy glass bottle, avoiding the modern trend of plastic packaging to ensure the ingredients never lose their strength.

However, its potent nature comes with strict traditional boundaries, remaining entirely unsafe for infants under two years old due to how easily their sensitive skin absorbs camphor.

Ultimately, this little bottle’s story is a gentle reminder that some of the best coping mechanisms don’t belong to the internet age.

Every household inherits items from older generations that we politely accept but rarely use.

There is the Danish butter biscuit tin that holds buttons and sewing thread instead of cookies, the kitchen stash of plastic bags saved for an imaginary emergency, and the cupboard crowded with random corporate mugs from forgotten insurance agents and bank promotions.

One heirloom breaks the pattern: a tiny glass bottle that young Malaysians still keep in their daily rotation.

Long before digital wellness trends went viral, earlier generations had already passed down a simple way to find peace in a single breath.

READ MORE: The Little Bottle That Brings Refreshing Relief, Wherever The Day Takes You

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