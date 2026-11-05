TF Value-Mart Launches TF Borong, Wholesale And Foodservices For F&B Operators And SMEs

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Whether it’s a makcik selling nasi lemak at a roadside stall or a trendy neighbourhood cafe, a homegrown supermarket chain now offers a one-stop shop for all food and beverage businesses no matter how big or small.

TF Value-Mart has launched a new wholesale and foodservice business called TF Borong, with plans to expand it to 20 of its stores across Malaysia by the end of 2027.

The company is investing more than RM20 million in the initiative, with its first two TF Borong outlets now operating at its Batu Caves and Taman Connaught stores.

TF Value-Mart Batu Caves branch. Pic: Shahril / TRP

The new business is designed to help food and beverage operators, retailers, caterers, hospitality businesses, hawkers and other small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) source their supplies more conveniently.

With more than 2,000 new foodservice products available, TF Borong aims to provide businesses with a wider selection of everyday essentials and premium ingredients at competitive prices.

From Everyday Essentials To Imported Seafood And Premium Beef

The TF Borong section in TF Value-Mart Batu Caves. Pic: Shahril / TRP

TF Borong’s product selection covers a range of business needs, from pantry staples and fresh supplies to operational essentials.

Businesses can also find premium ingredients such as imported lobsters, snow crabs, and beef from premium breeds including Angus and Wagyu, subject to availability.

Wagyu beef prepared and wrapped in the TF Borong section. Pic: Shahril / TRP

Each outlet will also have specialist butchers who can prepare customised beef cuts according to a customer’s requirements, including specific portion sizes and trimming preferences.

The wholesale business will offer bulk packaging and business-focused customer support to help operators simplify their purchasing process.

Businesses Can Register For Membership Through WhatsApp

Apart from its product selection, TF Borong is also introducing a membership programme specifically for business customers.

Interested businesses can register through WhatsApp at +6012-966 3488.

Members will have access to business-focused offers and support, as well as additional services such as WhatsApp ordering and personal shopper assistance.

These services are intended to give business operators greater flexibility when sourcing supplies and managing their purchasing requirements.

TF Borong Plans To Reach 20 Stores By End Of 2027

According to TF Value-Mart CEO Ho Mun Hao, the initiative reflects the company’s intention to better support businesses operating in Malaysia’s foodservice industry.

He said the company’s investment and expansion plans were driven by the importance of foodservice operators, ranging from hawkers to hotel kitchens, and the need for a supplier that understands their day-to-day requirements.

TF Value-Mart CEO Ho Mun Hao speaking at the TF Borong media launch event on 5 November 2026. Pic: Shahril / TRP

The investment of more than RM20 million will cover store expansions and upgrades, the recruitment of specialist butchers, and the introduction of more than 2,000 foodservice products.

Following the opening of its Batu Caves and Taman Connaught outlets, TF Borong will gradually expand to 20 TF Value-Mart stores by the end of 2027.

The next outlet is targeted to open on 1 December 2026.

The expansion comes as Malaysia’s foodservice industry continues to represent a significant commercial opportunity. According to GlobalData, the country’s foodservice profit sector generated an estimated RM100.9 billion in revenue in 2024.

TF Value-Mart, which was established in 1957, currently operates 51 stores across Peninsular Malaysia.

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