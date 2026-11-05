Gotta Collect ’Em All: Pokémon Happy Meal Lands In Malaysia This December

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McDonald’s is helping all Pokémon trainers in Malaysia realise their dream of “catching em all.”

Guillaume Huin, McDonald’s senior marketing director, announced that the company is bringing the Pokémon Happy Meal to several countries, including Malaysia.

The Pokémon Happy Meal collection is expected to be available at McDonald’s Malaysia in December.

What Is In The Pokémon Happy Meal

Every Pokémon Happy Meal comes with a collectible miniature and a surprise pack of official Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) cards.

Each Pokémon Happy Meal includes a mini Pokémon toy styled like a Happy Meal box, plus two randomly selected trading cards. There are 15 mini boxes to collect, featuring fan favourites like Pikachu, Rowlet and Sprigatito, and 15 cards to hunt down, seven of them foil.

The mini boxes double as charms. Guillaume showed this off by posting a photo of three clipped to his pants, proving they can go on keys, bags or just about anything else.

The Happy Meal box itself also gets the Pokémon treatment, with two or three designs depending on the market. Scan the QR code on the box to unlock a digital Pokémon game.

Everything about the new Pokémon Happy Meal. – Exclusive line-up of 15 mini Happy Meal boxes, each designed after a fan-favorite Pokémon. – Toys and cards already leaked (of course), but what everybody missed is that the mini boxes can be turned into charms you can clip onto your keys, bags, or pretty much anywhere. Took a picture with some attached to my pants to show you what I mean. – Launches 11/10 in the US, with many other markets to follow. Full list in the thread below. – 15 cards to collect, including some holofoil cards. – Dedicated Happy Meal boxes, with 2–3 different designs depending on the market. — Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) October 29, 2026

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