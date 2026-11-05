10 Things To Do In Klang Valley This Deepavali Weekend, From Bazaars To Fireworks

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Deepavali, the Festival of Lights, is almost here, and the Klang Valley are lighting up with bazaars, carnivals, fireworks and festive shopping. Here’s where to celebrate this week with your loved ones.

Agenda Suria’s Deepavali Carnival 2026 | Until 7 Nov | Open Car Park B, National Sports Complex, Bukit Jalil | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

Agenda Suria Communication’s 24th Deepavali Carnival is back in Bukit Jalil, bringing together festive favourites all under one roof. Running for nine days, it’s a convenient stop to get your Deepavali shopping done, or simply soak up the festive atmosphere with family and friends.

NU Sentral Deepavali Bazaar | Until 7 Nov | NU Sentral

NU Sentral is getting into the festive spirit with a Deepavali bazaar packed with festive finds and eye-catching decorations. Bring your shopping buddies for a day of browsing, snapping photos and soaking up the celebratory vibes.

Diwali Artisan Market | Until 8 Nov | Bangsar Shopping Centre | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Bangsar Shopping Centre’s Diwali artisan market offers sarees, kurtas and festive gifts, along with a stunning kolam display and live performances on weekends. Shoppers who spend RM1,000 at any BSC outlet can also take home an exclusive BSC glass dessert bowl set, while stocks last.

Whimsy Wonderland | 5-8 Nov | The Campus Ampang | 10am-10pm | Free public event

A little wonderland is popping up at The Campus Ampang, with cute finds, tasty bites, handmade treasures and live music. The live music lineup features Kamila (5 Nov), Mizan Trubulan (6 and 7 Nov), Nu Rulez (7 Nov), Isajulkip (8 Nov) and Mullahzebra (8 Nov). Grab your besties and spend the day browsing, snacking and soaking up the good vibes, with a little retail therapy on the side.

Thrifts & Drifts | 6-8 Nov | One Square Bandar Utama| 12pm-10pm | Free public event

Car culture meets thrift hunting at Thrifts & Drifts, where custom rides and pre-loved finds share the same space. Browse vintage pieces, streetwear and one-of-a-kind items, then check out a car show with more than 40 customised cars. The activity lineup includes live busker performances, a racing car simulator, model car kit, slime, coffee and DIY workshops, free cotton candy and board games, and an inflatable castle. Bring your crew and come ready to hunt, snack and play.

Lantera Kota | 6-9 Nov | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Lantera Kota brings Deepavali vibes to Central Market KL with a four-day lineup of fashion, accessories, food, drinks and local goodies, all in one place. Bring your family and friends for a festive weekend of shopping and snacking.

The Infinite Land | 6 Nov 2026 – 24 Jan 2027 | GMBB | 11am | RM15/pax

Just in time for Deepavali, the festival of lights, Galeri Filamen at GMBB, Kuala Lumpur, is opening The Infinite-Land, a solo exhibition by Hong Kong artist Sim Chan, curated by Kobe Ko.

The show uses vibrant visuals, projection mapping and playful, surreal environments to invite visitors into an imaginative universe that challenges how we see space and reality.

It’s a fitting outing for the festive season, when families and friends are looking for something bright and visually striking to do together. The exhibition is open daily from 11am to 8pm, with tickets available on CloudJoi.

YSM Presents: Am I The Villain? | 7 Nov | KL Comedy Corner | 8:30pm | RM50 /1 pax, RM90 /2 pax

Inspired by Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole,” this comedy night turns your dilemmas, questionable decisions and local drama into stage material, with as many Malaysian stories as possible. Hosted by Danial Sham and featuring Jin and Asu, the comedians read out the stories, share their very honest opinions and gossip along the way. Whether they’re being fair or just making things worse is for the audience to decide. Tickets are available on CloudJoi.

The Wolf Den Sale | 7-9 Nov | Wolf House, Shah Alam | 9am-9pm | Free entry

Looking for something to do during the Deepavali weekend? Big Bad Wolf is throwing open its warehouse to the public for the very first time, stacked with over 10 million books at just RM1, RM5 and RM8. Pick up a few festive gifts, or save a stack for lazy days once the celebrations settle down. Live music and drinks add to the atmosphere, and you can simply walk in, with no ticket or sign-up required.

Deepavali Fireworks Show | 8 Nov | Sunway Lagoon | 9.27pm| Free entry for members

Celebrate the Festival of Lights at Sunway Lagoon with a dazzling fireworks show on 8 November. Gather your family and friends for a festive day out and make some memories together. Members enjoy free entry.

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