Single Malaysians, Here’s How To Apply For An All-Expenses-Paid Blind Dinner Date In Finland

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If you’re fed up of dating apps or dating in familiar social circles within Malaysia, why not give dating in Finland a go?

Visit Finland, the official national travel and tourism promotion organisation of Finland, is hosting The Finnish Dinner Date, a contest that selects 16 single adults globally for an all-expenses-paid four-day trip to the Scandinavian country in February 2027.

Winners will get flights, accommodation, local activities (e.g. saunas and sightseeing), and a group dinner date featuring official Finnish tasting menus.

How to apply for the Finnish Dinner Date

Pic: Visit Finland

Applying for the contest only takes two simple steps.

Step 1: Complete the social media video challenge

First, you will need to complete a social media challenge by posting an application video answering one question:

“What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?”

Contestants will need to answer in English, and post the video on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube.

You must also include the hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate and tag @ourfinland on Instagram, @visitfinland onTikTok and @VisitFinland on YouTube.

For those completing the challenge on Instagram or TikTok, your profile must be set to ‘Public’ or ‘Unlisted’ (if you wish to apply anonymously with only people with the link being able to view it).

Step 2: Complete the website application form

The second step requires you to complete an application form on the Visit Finland official website.

After filling out the form, add the link to your social media challenge video on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube.

Applications close on Tuesday, 10 November 2026 at 11:59am Finnish Time (UTC +2).

To make it clear, that would be 5:59pm on 10 November 2026 in Malaysia time.

After both steps are done, just wait to hear if you’ve been selected. Visit Finland says you will be contacted directly and the public selection announcement will come on 1 December 2026.

The jury will be judging the content based on strong effort in responding to the question, as well as content creativity and authenticity, so don’t hold back when you’re creating your video!

What to expect at the Finnish Dinner Date

Food will be the main attraction at the Finnish Dinner Date. Visit Finland describes the programme as a unique way for solo travellers to discover some of their best kept culinary secrets within Europe’s undiscovered cuisine.

The tourism body asked Finnish locals to identify the dishes that best define Finland and its unique regions. They also enlisted the help of some of Finland’s renowned chefs to cook them up into four official tasting menus.

Pic: Visit Finland

For the February 2027 event, the official tasting menus will be from the Helsinki region and Lakeland.

This means the 16 winners will be split into two groups, with eight headed for the experience in Helsinki, and the other half in Tampere, a city in the western shores of Lakeland.

So where does the date part come in?

According to Visit Finland, two local Finnish singles will join each dinner date over the four-day experience. So, besides mingling with other international participants, you can also get to know the locals. Who knows what might blossom?

Full details of the Finnish Dinner Date

Pic: Visit Finland

The deadline to complete submission of the social media challenge video ends on 10 November 2026 at 5:59pm Malaysia time.

If you’ve been chosen, the organiser will contact you personally and the public selection announcement will come out on 1 December 2026.

The four-day dinner date event itself will take place between 9 and 19 February 2027.

During the trip, the selected participants will be treated to an itinerary of activities and dining experiences specially curated by the organiser.

According to the Frequently Asked Questions page, each participant can only submit one application, and the organiser will match each chosen participant with either the Helsinki or Lakeland dinner date experience. You cannot choose which to attend nor go for both.

Why is Finland’s national tourism agency doing this?

Finland is running the Finnish Dinner Date initiative to showcase its lesser-known national cuisine and boost international tourism, using a playful dating theme inspired by a viral local trend.

While Finland has been named the world’s happiest country for multiple years, its food culture hasn’t received the global attention that its Nordic neighbors enjoy. Visit Finland created official regional tasting menus to put the spotlight on local ingredients like wild fish, berries, and foraged mushrooms.

The concept was inspired by Finland’s viral sinkkukori (single basket) phenomenon, where grocery shoppers grab bright-pink baskets to playfully signal they are single and open to meeting people.

Find out more about the Finnish Dinner Date or apply for the event on the Visit Finland official website.

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