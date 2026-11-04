Shah Alam Couple Make Own Smash Burger After Disliking One Ordered Online

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Afiq Mansor had never tried a smash burger before he started selling the dish.

The young entrepreneur runs Baofoods in Shah Alam with his wife. The outlet sells smash burgers made with a recipe the couple developed on their own.

In an exclusive interview with TRP, Afiq said the idea came after he ordered a smash burger online and did not like it.

Credit: Afiq Mansor

From A Clothing Brand To A Burger Outlet

Baofoods grew out of Baogoods, the couple’s clothing brand that has been running for more than six years.

Afiq said the brand’s success encouraged them to try the food and beverage (F&B) business.

They already had a few other menu items. Smash burgers came later.

“Honestly, I had never tried a smash burger myself. After I ordered one online, it did not suit my taste. My wife and I thought, why not try making one with our own recipe?” he said.

Customers From Subang Started Coming

Afiq and his wife did not expect their burgers to be well received.

Their confidence grew when customers from outside Shah Alam began visiting Baofoods.

“When our customers outside Shah Alam, such as in Subang, also liked and appreciated our smash burgers, that was when we realised this could grow into something bigger,” he said.

The couple had no formal research and development (R&D) process.

Afiq said they tried recipes from the internet and experimented, while making sure the taste suited their Baogoods customers.

Learned To Cook From His Late Mother

Afiq grew up in a family experienced in F&B.

His late mother was the first person to teach him how to cook.

“I grew up in a family with a background in F&B. My late mother used to sell food at a school canteen and cakes during Ramadan, so that is where I started learning,” he said.

Afiq said his biggest challenge is not cooking. It is staying mentally strong when business is slow.

“The challenge I often face is keeping my mind strong when facing tough times, like having fewer customers,” he said.

Credit: Afiq Mansor

A Homemade Sauce

Afiq said the sauce is what sets Baofoods apart from other smash burger sellers.

He makes it himself, using his own recipe.

“Every smash burger has its own character through its sauce. Ours is that we make our own sauce, which is different from the others,” he said.

He also said he makes sure every burger is made consistently and meets the quality standard he has set.

When asked about challenges that most people do not know about, Afiq named one: looking after Yomei, the cat that keeps customers company at the outlet.

His Wife And Prayers Keep Him Going

Afiq said the business has not faced any major problems so far.

“Alhamdulillah, for now we have been able to get through everything without any big problems,” he said.

He credited the support of his loved ones and his prayers for keeping him going.

“My wife and my prayers are my strength to keep going when things are at their hardest,” he said.

He added that seeing customers enjoy his food leaves him feeling grateful and emotional.

Afiq said that if he could turn back time, he would show his late mother what he has built with Baogoods and Baofoods.

He also hopes to expand Baofoods.

“Our dream is to become like our friends in Singapore who created a shop called Bad Habits, but for smash burgers. Shout out to Addis and Angelo,” he said.

Advice For Aspiring F&B Entrepreneurs

For young people who want to enter the F&B business, Afiq said the key is to make sure essential supplies are always sufficient, including small items that people often overlook.

He added that if he were not in F&B, he would focus fully on Baogoods.

His advice to young people is not to give up easily when facing criticism.

“Everyone in this world is a critic. What we can do is stay focused, stay consistent and keep our discipline,” he said.

Location: Jalan Tengku Ampuan Zabedah G 9/G, Seksyen 9, 40100 Shah Alam, Selangor

Operating hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 5.30pm to 11pm

While food reviewers on platforms like TikTok and Instagram had previously highlighted the stall as a “hidden gem”, this article was originally featured as an exclusive interview by the TRP BM editorial team.

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