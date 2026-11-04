MINI Malaysia Relaunches MINI NEXT Certified Pre-Owned Programme

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MINI NEXT offers as-good-as-new pre-loved MINIs certified through strict refurbishment, verified history and 360-degree checks, with attractive offers and retained benefits for selected younger certified used cars.

Kuala Lumpur, 2 November 2026 – MINI Malaysia today reintroduces MINI NEXT, the brand’s Certified Pre-Owned standard that brings greater confidence, transparency and peace of mind to customers looking for a pre-loved MINI. Designed to make certified pre-owned ownership feel as exciting and reassuring as driving a new MINI, MINI NEXT offers carefully selected MINI used cars that have been inspected, checked and refurbished to meet the brand’s stringent standards.

Through the MINI NEXT relaunch campaign, MINI Malaysia aims to build stronger awareness of its certified pre-owned offering and highlight the always-on benefits available to customers nationwide — from attractive trade-in opportunities and transparent vehicle history to comprehensive checks, attractive pricing and the availability of pre-owned MINI Battery Electric Vehicles.

MINI NEXT: Certified Pre-Owned. Pre-loved. Ready for What’s Next.

MINI NEXT is MINI’s Certified Pre-Owned standard, created to provide customers with an as-good-as-new Young Used Car MINI through strict refurbishment standards, a 360-degree inspection and verified service and vehicle history. Every MINI NEXT vehicle is carefully assessed across key areas including interior, exterior, mechanics and safety, complemented by a test drive and final inspection before it earns MINI NEXT certification.

As part of the campaign, customers can look forward to attractive trade-in offers that make stepping into MINI ownership even easier — drive in with your current car and drive out with a MINI. With professional trade-in support available across brands, MINI NEXT creates a more seamless route into the world of MINI while giving customers a fair and competitive ownership proposition.

Transparency sits at the heart of MINI NEXT. Customers benefit from approved service history and vehicle history, providing assurance over genuine mileage, vehicle records and maintenance background. This allows each customer to make a more informed decision, backed by the confidence that their pre-loved MINI has been selected and certified with care.

Certified MINI NEXT vehicles also undergo comprehensive 360-degree checks and full refurbishment where required, helping ensure each vehicle is presented in excellent condition — almost like new. This includes checks covering the vehicle’s interior, exterior, mechanical condition and safety systems, reflecting MINI’s commitment to quality, reliability and driving excitement.

For selected younger certified MINI used cars, customers may continue to enjoy remaining MINI Service & Repair Inclusive and MINI Roadside Assistance benefits, offering added reassurance throughout the ownership journey. Together with attractive pricing on MINI NEXT used cars, the programme positions certified pre-owned MINI ownership as a confident, accessible and rewarding choice.

The MINI NEXT offering also includes the availability of pre-owned MINI Battery Electric Vehicles, giving customers more ways to experience MINI’s electric go-kart feeling with the added confidence of certification. Whether customers are looking for a spirited city companion, a versatile crossover or an electrified MINI, MINI NEXT brings together choice, assurance and the unmistakable character of the brand.

To discover the MINI NEXT range or learn more about available certified pre-owned MINI models, customers are invited to visit their nearest authorised MINI dealership or explore more at www.mini.my.

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