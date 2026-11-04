It’s Panda O’Clock! Get Bamboo-zled By These Bear-y Cute Panda Watches

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’re used to seeing watches with sleek finishes, classic dials and cookie-cutter designs. But every now and then, something a little different comes along and leaves everyone a little bamboo-zled.

That’s exactly what Seiko is doing with its latest power design project collection!

Featuring two panda-inspired chronographs, the HHK001 and HHK002, brings a playful twist to conventional watches, with plenty of cute and clever details to catch your eye.

So, Where Did Seiko Get The Idea For A Panda Watch?

(TRP)

Well, it goes back to Seiko’s power design project, launched in 2001 to give its in-house designers the freedom to experiment with unusual ideas and create designs that go beyond the usual watchmaking rules.

This creative spirit continued in 2024, when Seiko showcased seven rather unconventional watch concepts at its Incredibly Specialised Watch Exhibition. And guess what? One of them was a watch concept made especially for panda lovers. Yes, someone actually came up with the idea of turning everyone’s favourite black-and-white bear into a timepiece!

The concept caught the attention of visitors and watch enthusiasts, and Seiko decided to turn it into a real collection.

(Kiyotaka Sakai, Seiko)

The watch’s designer, Kiyotaka Sakai, brought the original idea to life as a production-ready watch.

Look At Those Little Panda Details!

Of course, making a panda-inspired watch isn’t just about adding a cute face and calling it a day. There’s actually quite a bit of panda personality hiding in the details. So, let’s take a closer look!

(TRP)

Those two black sub-dials are designed to resemble a panda’s droopy eyes, while the tiny nose and mouth at the six o’clock position complete its little face.

Look towards the top and you’ll spot two rounded shapes that look just like panda ears. They’re actually the chronograph’s pushers, so those little ears aren’t just there for decorations.

There’s also a rather unusual detail on the dial called the ‘SASAMETER’. It’s Seiko’s take on the traditional tachymeter, a scale used to measure speed. The name comes from ‘sasa’, the Japanese word for bamboo, which happens to be one of a panda’s favourite snacks.

It can measure speeds of up to 30 km/h, the theoretical maximum running speed of a panda. A rather clever little panda reference!

(Seiko)

And Seiko hasn’t forgotten about the back of the watch, either. Turn it over and you’ll find a three-dimensional panda tail detail on the case back, complete with the words “LIMITED EDITION” just above it.

The dial’s subtle texture and suede-like sections on the leather strap is also inspired by panda fur. Even the presentation box follows the same theme, making the unboxing a little more fun.

And if you think they look good in pictures, wait until you see them in action.

A Playful Face, Serious Watchmaking

As cute as they are, Seiko hasn’t forgotten what makes a good timepiece tick. Both models come with the features you’d expect from a proper chronograph, too.

Both HHK001 and HHK002 are powered by Seiko’s Calibre 8T61 quartz movement, offering style alongside practical chronograph functions.

(Seiko)

Here’s a quick look at what you get:

Movement: Seiko Calibre 8T61 quartz movement

Seiko Calibre 8T61 quartz movement Accuracy: Approximately ±15 seconds per month

Approximately ±15 seconds per month Chronograph: Measures elapsed time up to 60 minutes in 1/5-second increments

Measures elapsed time up to 60 minutes in 1/5-second increments Case: Stainless steel, measuring 43mm in diameter and 14.6mm in thickness

Stainless steel, measuring 43mm in diameter and 14.6mm in thickness Crystal: Hardlex

Hardlex Water Resistance : Splash resistant

Which Panda Is Your Favourite?

(Seiko / TRP)

The collection comes in two designs, each with its own panda-ful personality.

HHK001: The classic black-and-white panda look, limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide.

The classic black-and-white panda look, limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide. HHK002: A sweet pink design inspired by a newborn baby panda, limited to 2,000 pieces worldwide.

Both models retail at RM2,350 each and are available exclusively at Seiko boutiques in 118 Mall, The Exchange TRX and Mid Valley Megamall from 1 November 2026, while stocks last. You can also get them through Seiko’s official online store from 3 November 2026, while stocks last.

With only 5,000 pieces available worldwide, these aren’t your everyday watches. So, if either panda has caught your eye, you can take a closer look at the collection on Seiko’s official website.

(TRP)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.