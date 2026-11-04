Beyond’s Paul Wong Closes Tiger Beer Music Festival With 10,000 Fans

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A high-energy mix of Halloween night vibes, a packed convention hall, and a major beer brand set the stage for an unforgettable musical showcase in Selangor.

Tiger Beer recently announced that its highly anticipated Tiger Roar Asian Music Festival successfully drew a massive crowd of over 10,000 festivalgoers to the Mines International Exhibition & Convention Centre (MIECC) in Seri Kembangan on 31 October.

Hosted by popular internet personality Bernard Hiew and YouTuber Lizz Chloe (Tong Tong), the night featured a diverse lineup of seven acts spanning rock, R&B, M-pop, and hip-hop.

The pinnacle of the night belonged to Hong Kong rock legend Paul Wong, former guitarist of the iconic rock band Beyond.

Delivering a powerful closing headline set, Wong tapped into deep collective nostalgia with timeless anthems including “Under a Vast Sky” (海阔天空), “No More Hesitation” (不再犹豫), “Glorious Years” (光辉岁月), and “I Love You” (喜欢你), prompting massive, emotional sing-alongs from the crowd.

Adding to the regional star power, Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter and rapper ØZI captivated the audience with a smooth, high-energy set of his signature R&B tracks.

Celebrating Homegrown Malaysian Talent

Beyond the international headliners, the festival served as a major platform for local representation, spotlighting five distinct Malaysian acts.

Legendary Chinese-language rap group ManHanD made a triumphant return to the stage, while the dynamic trio 3P thrilled fans by debuting brand-new music.

The lineup was rounded out by impactful performances from independent rapper Dato’ Maw, singer Elva Suyan, and S.A.C., showcasing the sheer depth and variety of Malaysia’s contemporary music scene.

The festival was far from just a standard concert; it marked the grand finale of Tiger Beer’s purposeful “Roar With Courage” campaign.

By blending music with highly interactive brand touchpoints, Tiger Beer successfully shifted the event from a passive viewing experience into an empowering community space.

A Complete Sensory Experience

During a poignant segment called Courage Confessions, attendees submitted raw, personal stories of overcoming self-doubt, which were projected live onto the arena’s massive screens.

This emotional vulnerability tied directly into the campaign’s core message.

As Julie Kuan, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia, noted: “We believe everyone has an inner tiger, and that people are capable of more than they think.”

Furthermore, the brand leveraged cutting-edge technology through Tiger Courage Beats, an initiative where Tiger Beer utilized artificial intelligence to turn close to 2,000 personal fan stories into custom, AI-generated “Courage Songs.”

Outside the main stage, the festival ground offered a vibrant lifestyle experience.

The Courage Market championed local culinary entrepreneurs, featuring food vendors serving up everything from street food and sandwiches to artisan sushi rolls and desserts.

Meanwhile, the Tiger Remix Zone allowed attendees to sample the brand’s latest innovative beverage flavors, including Peach Oolong and Yuzu Lime.

Festivalgoers left the event with overwhelmingly positive reviews, heavily praising the seamless transition between the local and international performers, the engaging interactive games, and the electric, well-organized festival atmosphere.

Ultimately, the night proved that when a major brand successfully marries star-studded entertainment with a meaningful cultural message, it can create a resonant lifestyle movement.

READ MORE: You Tell Tiger Beer Your Story, It Gives You A Song Back

All related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above, and consumers are urged not to drink and drive. Tiger Beer is part of HEINEKEN Malaysia Group.

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