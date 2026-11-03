Vinda Launches Vera Sanitary Pads, With Prizes Worth Up To RM1 Million
Vinda – the household giant famous for its premium tissues, toilet rolls, and brands like Drypers and Libresse – is celebrating its new Vera sanitary pads by giving away 1 million free period packs and offering RM1 million worth of prizes, including a brand-new SUV.
Vera introduced Ernie Zakri and Priscilla Abby as its ambassadors.
It also held what it called Malaysia’s first all-women concert at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon.
The line-up included Ernie Zakri, Priscilla Abby, Vanessa Reynauld, Layla Sania and XONE. DJ Bambi and DJ Charisma also performed.
The giveaway and the concert earned Vera two Malaysia Book of Records titles: The Largest Distribution of Menstrual Products and First All-Women Concert.
Vera’s Range of Products
Vera’s range covers pads, liners and period panties.
All products use the V-FIT hourglass design, which is meant to follow natural curves. They also have V-FLOW channels that guide flow evenly for faster absorption and leakage protection.
The newly launched Daun Sirih period panties contain Daun Sirih and Cica leaf extracts. Vinda Malaysia said these have natural antibacterial properties that help inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria, soothe skin and keep the intimate area fresh.
The panties also have a high-waist design with side guards and disposal tape for wrapping used panties.
Vinda Malaysia country head Yapp Pau Ling said the brand is built on the belief that women understand women best.
“We want Vera to show up wherever women are, supporting them through every role, every routine and every period,” she said.
Buy & Win Contest Offers Prizes Worth Up To RM1 Million
Vera is sold at supermarkets, provision stores and pharmacies.
It is also available on Shopee (Vera official store), Lazada (LazMall), TikTok Shop and Vindamall.