Vinda Launches Vera Sanitary Pads, With Prizes Worth Up To RM1 Million

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Vinda Malaysia has launched Vera, a new feminine care brand, and says it has given away one million menstrual products nationwide.

The launch was held on Sunday (1 November) in Petaling Jaya.

Vera’s tagline is “By Women, For Women, Period.”

Vinda Malaysia said the products were handed out through launch activities and roving outreach at schools, colleges, universities and workplaces.

They also went to underprivileged students in schools across the Klang Valley, Perak and Negeri Sembilan.

Vera also runs menstrual hygiene education programmes in schools to help girls understand and care for their bodies.

Malaysia’s First All-Women Concert

Vera introduced Ernie Zakri and Priscilla Abby as its ambassadors.

It also held what it called Malaysia’s first all-women concert at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon.

The line-up included Ernie Zakri, Priscilla Abby, Vanessa Reynauld, Layla Sania and XONE. DJ Bambi and DJ Charisma also performed.

The giveaway and the concert earned Vera two Malaysia Book of Records titles: The Largest Distribution of Menstrual Products and First All-Women Concert.

Vera’s Range of Products

Vera’s range covers pads, liners and period panties.

All products use the V-FIT hourglass design, which is meant to follow natural curves. They also have V-FLOW channels that guide flow evenly for faster absorption and leakage protection.

The newly launched Daun Sirih period panties contain Daun Sirih and Cica leaf extracts. Vinda Malaysia said these have natural antibacterial properties that help inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria, soothe skin and keep the intimate area fresh.

The panties also have a high-waist design with side guards and disposal tape for wrapping used panties.

Vinda Malaysia country head Yapp Pau Ling said the brand is built on the belief that women understand women best.

“We want Vera to show up wherever women are, supporting them through every role, every routine and every period,” she said.

Buy & Win Contest Offers Prizes Worth Up To RM1 Million

Vera is sold at supermarkets, provision stores and pharmacies.

It is also available on Shopee (Vera official store), Lazada (LazMall), TikTok Shop and Vindamall.

Here are the prices on Vinda’s own online store:

Product Pack Price (Vindamall) Vera Ultra Thin Wings pads 24cm 16s RM9.20 (usual RM10.60) Vera Ultra Thin Wings pads 28cm 14s RM9.20 (usual RM11.85) Vera Maxi, Slim and Wider Back Night pads 3-pack bundles RM16 (usual RM22.50) Vera Slim Pantyliner 3 x 32 pieces RM16 (usual RM22.50) Vera Daun Sirih pads 3-pack bundles RM19 (usual RM25) Vera Green Tea pads and pantyliner 3-pack bundles RM19.50 (usual RM23.40) Vera Maternity pads 15s or 20s RM18 (usual RM22.50) Vera Period Panties (M or L) 6s RM15 (usual RM17.45)

A “Buy & Win” contest is running with prizes worth up to RM1 million, including a car, luxury bags and gold bars.

Vera is Vinda Malaysia’s latest brand. Its portfolio also includes Vinda, Tempo, Libresse, Drypers, Dr P and TENA.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s First Bodily Autonomy Report Is Out And Women Are Still Fighting For Basic Rights

READ MORE: Why Women’s Health Education Still Matters In Malaysia

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.