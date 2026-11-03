Harry Potter Merchandise Chain House Of Spells To Open First Asian Store At 118 Mall

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House of Spells, a UK-based fandom retail chain best known for Harry Potter merchandise, is opening a store at 118 Mall in Kuala Lumpur.

The opening is slated for 1 December.

The store is at the Lower Ground Mezzanine floor of the mall, which connects to Merdeka MRT station (KG17).

118 Mall opened to the public on Sunday (1 November).

Wands, Collectibles And More Than 50 Fandoms

The brand’s Malaysian website lists wands in Ollivanders-style presentation boxes, house scarves, themed clothing, jewellery, stationery, mugs and posters.

According to its website, the store will also carry premium figurines and statues from other franchises, including Marvel, Star Wars, Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings.

The wider range covers more than 10,000 products across 50 fandoms.

The brand says its stores use dim, cinematic lighting, themed displays and photo backdrops.

House of Spells has not announced Malaysian prices.

On its UK online store, a Harry Potter character wand in an Ollivanders box is £39.99 (RM219). The Hermione Granger character wand is £34.99 (RM192).

The Harry Potter Celebration Wand 2026 is £64.99 (RM356), while the Elder Wand replica is £149.99 (RM822). A Hedwig figure is £34.99 (RM192).

The brand describes its resin wands as hand-painted prop replicas, designed as collectables and not toys.

It All Began In The UK

House of Spells was founded by Khaja Hussain and Rafeeque Olikkathodi. It is headquartered in the UK.

The brand says Khaja Hussain and Rafeeque Olikkathodi began with a small souvenir shop at a UK tourist spot.

They later moved into themed retail, launching House of Spells in 2016, after seeing demand for fantasy and sci-fi merchandise.

The store’s London flagship is at 69-71 Charing Cross Road, part of the Central Cross development in the West End. The 3,500 sq ft store opened after the brand had traded for a number of years across the UK.

In Liverpool, the shop was previously inside Pride of Liverpool at Royal Albert Dock. In 2024, it moved into its own 12,000 sq ft space, its biggest to date.

The brand also has a store in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Its first US store at 234 W. 42nd St. in Times Square opened on 29 July. It spans 20,000 sq ft across two floors, in a space formerly occupied by Modell’s Sporting Goods and IT’SUGAR.

The Times Square store represents over 50 fandoms and has a premium collectibles wall with limited-edition items. It also added fandoms for its US debut, including KPop Demon Hunters, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future and Super Mario.

Hussain said the Times Square opening could lead to more US stores. He described House of Spells as “a celebration of memories.”

The brand’s Malaysian website says House of Spells says it has over one million fans worldwide.

The Kuala Lumpur outlet will be the brand’s first in Asia.

Malaysian fans on Facebook said they could not wait for the store to open, and many tagged friends in the comments.

READ MORE: 25 Years Of Magic: Harry Potter Comes To Pavilion Damansara Heights

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