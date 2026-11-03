BIG HOME Expo Returns To Bukit Jalil With 400 Booths And 500 Brands

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Thinking of renovating, furnishing, or upgrading your home? BIG HOME Expo returns to Stadium Bukit Jalil, Carpark B, from 13 to 15 November 2026. Over three days, from Friday to Sunday, you can compare brands, talk to experts, and look for deals without driving from shop to shop.

Everything for your home, all in one place

Wander through more than 400 booths and 500 brands offering everything your home could need, from sofas and appliances to flooring, curtains, and kitchen and bathroom upgrades.

Need a designer or a renovation team? They’re here too, alongside solar and landscaping options. Whether you’re moving into a new place or simply refreshing one corner, you’ll leave with a clear plan.

The organiser also promises free gifts or cash vouchers for visitors. The cash vouchers have no minimum spend and no expiry date. Buyer Protection is also offered (terms and conditions apply), which should make big purchases feel less risky.

Make the most of your visit

It can be overwhelming to go through all 400 booths, so it helps to go with a game plan.

Here’s what you can do to make the most of your visit at BIG HOME Expo:

Bring your floor plan and measurements. Room dimensions, ceiling heights, and doorway widths help you choose furniture that actually fits.

Room dimensions, ceiling heights, and doorway widths help you choose furniture that actually fits. Set your budget first. Show deals are tempting, so decide your priorities beforehand.

Show deals are tempting, so decide your priorities beforehand. Make a shortlist. Know which categories you need, such as flooring, a kitchen, or lighting, so you don’t get distracted.

Know which categories you need, such as flooring, a kitchen, or lighting, so you don’t get distracted. Wear comfortable shoes. With 400+ booths, expect a lot of walking.

With 400+ booths, expect a lot of walking. Go early. Weekends are usually busiest, especially in the evenings.

BIG HOME Expo

Dates: 13 to 15 November 2026 (Friday to Sunday)

13 to 15 November 2026 (Friday to Sunday) Time: 11am to 9pm

11am to 9pm Venue: Stadium Bukit Jalil, Carpark B, Jalan Barat, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur

Stadium Bukit Jalil, Carpark B, Jalan Barat, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur Register: Entry is free, but registration is required on the official website here.

Entry is free, but registration is required on the official website here. Enquiries: 012-388 1237

012-388 1237 Follow: Facebook | Instagram

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