20 Dragon Troupes Compete For Dragon King Title At Resorts World Genting

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Dragon dance has long stood for strength, vitality, prosperity, and good luck, and it’s a staple of festive seasons. This November, the spectacle returns to Genting Highlands with the second edition of the Resorts World Genting National Luminous Dragon King Championship.

Held from 28 to 29 November, the championship brings together the traditional art of dragon dance with a contemporary stage experience.

On 30 October, the draw lots ceremony to decide the performance order was held at Wisma Genting.

The results are:

Persatuan Tarian Naga Muar Johor (Johor) Persatuan Kumpulan Tarian Singa dan Naga Kim Ying (Selangor) Wushu Association Kuching Sarawak (Sarawak) Persatuan Tarian Naga Ao Feng Gong Batu 8 ½ Skudai, Johor Bahru (Johor) Xuan Long Dragon and Lion Dance Ampang Selangor (Selangor) Dragon & Lion Club Sekolah Menengah Sin Min (Persendirian) (Kedah) Persatuan Wu Shu Hua Tiong Pontian (Johor) Persatuan Tarian Naga & Singa Hong Teck Brickfields Kuala Lumpur (Kuala Lumpur) Pertubuhan Kew Ong Yeah Dragon & Lion Dance (Pulau Pinang) Persatuan Tarian Naga Gu Miao Johor Bahru (Johor) Kelab Wushu Hoon Quan (Pulau Pinang) Kwong Ngai Lion Dance (Kuala Lumpur) Persatuan Pendidikan Jasmani Friendship Wilayah Persekutuan dan Selangor (Kuala Lumpur) Pu Ti Lian She Lion and Dragon Dance Club (Kedah) Persatuan Kesenian Long Yi N9 (Negeri Sembilan) Pertubuhan Kebudayaan dan Kesenian Xiang Long Kelantan (Kelantan) Malaysia Khuan Loke Dragon & Lion Dance Association (Selangor) Malaysia Yahya Awal Dragon Dance Troupe (Johor) Kelab Tarian Singa Dan Naga Xuan Long Shi (Johor) Persatuan Qun Sheng Tarian Singa Sabah (Sabah)

Spencer Lee, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations at Resorts World Genting, spoke of his hope to see dragon dance grow beyond its cultural roots and become a sporting phenomenon in the way lion dance has. He also envisions multiracial Malaysian teams representing the country on the international stage.

Lee added that dragon dance is about more than stunts and technical skill. It also calls for creative storytelling that brings each performance to life, and this blend helps keep the art form relevant to younger generations.

Pic: RWG Pic: RWG

From left: Spencer Lee, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations at Resorts World Genting, and Chang Weng Sheng, Vice President of the Catholic High School Alumni Association Dragon & Lion Dance Troupe, marking another milestone in the lead-up to the RWG National Luminous Dragon King Championship 2026, following the draw lots ceremony at Wisma Genting. Pic: RWG.

How does the competition work?

The preliminary round on 28 November puts all 20 troupes in the spotlight, but just 10 will move on. Those finalists come back on 29 November to fight it out for the Dragon King crown.

The line-up spans Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Sarawak and Sabah, among others. With so many regions represented, each troupe brings its own flair, blending strength, teamwork and showmanship.

A total of RM15,000 is on offer. The champion will receive RM8,000, a trophy and medals, while the first runner-up will take home RM5,000, a trophy and medals. The second runner-up will receive RM2,000, along with a trophy and medals.

What’s special this year?

The Creative Props segment makes a comeback after launching last year. Troupes must come up with and build their own original props, using them to tell a story rooted in culture and tradition. It’s a test of imagination and handiwork as much as skill, so expect a few surprises beyond the dragons.

The Catholic High School Alumni Association Dragon & Lion Dance Troupe once again lends its experience and guidance to the competition.

Planning your visit? Here’s what you need to know

The two-day passes come in two tiers, each with a RM4 processing fee per ticket: PS1 with numbered seating costs RM188, while PS2 with free seating costs RM108.

To get your tickets, head over to the official website here.

Malaysia Khuan Loke Dragon & Lion Dance Association bringing the energy and artistry of dragon dance to the RWG National Luminous Dragon King Championship 2026 press conference with a lively performance. Pic: RWG.

Pic: RWG

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