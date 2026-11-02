TXT Fans, POP MART’s PPULBATU STAR Series Lands In Malaysia This 6 November

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POP MART’s PPULBATU STAR Series will launch in Malaysia on 6 November 2026, bringing the beloved TOMORROW X TOGETHER characters to collectors and fans nationwide.

The collection features the PPULBATU characters in the form of vinyl plush doll pendants, plush bags, and phone lanyards, offering a mix of display pieces and everyday accessories.

Fans can look out for the release at POP MART stores across Malaysia, so it’s worth checking with your nearest outlet for stock availability and launch-day details.

What is PPULBATU?

PPULBATU are official characters created by K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).

The five characters, each representing a member (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai), were first revealed on 1 August 2024.

Not sure which character represents which member? The chart below will help.

TXT Members PPULBATU Characters Soobin CHOI YONG MEONG (wolf/bunny hybrid) Yeonjun HWANG CHOON (fennec fox/duck) Beomgyu BAMGEUT (half bear/half dog) Taehyun DA-GO-NYANG (cat with squirrel tail) Huening Kai HHN NYA RING (angel/fairy with shark teeth)

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