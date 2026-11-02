TXT Fans, POP MART’s PPULBATU STAR Series Lands In Malaysia This 6 November
The series includes vinyl plush doll pendants, plush bags and phone lanyards based on characters created by K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).
Credit: POP Mart MY/IG
In Brief
- POP MART's PPULBATU STAR Series launches in Malaysia on 6 November 2026, featuring official TXT characters as collectible merchandise.
- The collection includes vinyl plush doll pendants, plush bags, and phone lanyards, available at POP MART stores across Malaysia.