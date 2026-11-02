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TXT Fans, POP MART’s PPULBATU STAR Series Lands In Malaysia This 6 November
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TXT Fans, POP MART’s PPULBATU STAR Series Lands In Malaysia This 6 November

The series includes vinyl plush doll pendants, plush bags and phone lanyards based on characters created by K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).

by
November 2, 2026
Credit: POP Mart MY/IG
In Brief
  • POP MART's PPULBATU STAR Series launches in Malaysia on 6 November 2026, featuring official TXT characters as collectible merchandise.
  • The collection includes vinyl plush doll pendants, plush bags, and phone lanyards, available at POP MART stores across Malaysia.

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POP MART’s PPULBATU STAR Series will launch in Malaysia on 6 November 2026, bringing the beloved TOMORROW X TOGETHER characters to collectors and fans nationwide.

The collection features the PPULBATU characters in the form of vinyl plush doll pendants, plush bags, and phone lanyards, offering a mix of display pieces and everyday accessories.

Fans can look out for the release at POP MART stores across Malaysia, so it’s worth checking with your nearest outlet for stock availability and launch-day details.

What is PPULBATU?

PPULBATU are official characters created by K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).

The five characters, each representing a member (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai), were first revealed on 1 August 2024.

Not sure which character represents which member? The chart below will help.

TXT MembersPPULBATU Characters
SoobinCHOI YONG MEONG (wolf/bunny hybrid)
YeonjunHWANG CHOON (fennec fox/duck)
BeomgyuBAMGEUT (half bear/half dog)
TaehyunDA-GO-NYANG (cat with squirrel tail)
Huening KaiHHN NYA RING (angel/fairy with shark teeth)

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