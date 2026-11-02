No Need To Travel The World, Seven Dragon Balls Can Now Be Bought For RM600

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A Danish toy company has simplified wish-granting by putting all seven legendary spheres in a single box.

The LEGO Group, in partnership with Toei Animation, launched the LEGO Icons Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku (Set 11390) for early access on 1 November (Sunday), with a nationwide public release scheduled for Wednesday (4 November).

The product carries an official retail price of RM599.90 across retail outlets in Malaysia.

The physical model consists of 1,764 components that assemble into a 32-cm-tall representation of Shenron, the Eternal Dragon.

While the set features highly detailed, fully printed decorative components with no stickers, the dragon remains fundamentally static.

The long green body is permanently fixed to a central stone display column, hence the legendary entity cannot bend or move beyond minor head and claw adjustments.

The package includes one Kid Goku minifigure on a plastic Flying Nimbus cloud, plus seven identical circular bricks representing the Dragon Balls.

Consumers seeking an interactive toy will have to wait for separate playsets slated for 2027, as this initial release functions exclusively as a stationary ornament for office desks and household shelves.

Deep Malaysian Roots: The Mutiara Naga Connection And Local Artists

The franchise maintains a historical connection to the local market that extends far beyond typical merchandise imports.

In Malaysia, the comic books achieved a massive market presence through decades of localised Mutiara Naga print translations distributed by publisher Tora Aman.

These thin, affordable weekly booklets became a weekly ritual for schoolchildren nationwide, making the characters household names long before satellite television or internet streaming became common.

Local animation artists at Lensamation Sdn Bhd directly produced original animation frames for the Japanese franchise in the late 20th century.

Because of high production demands in Japan, major studios outsourced meticulous frame-by-frame cell animation to Kuala Lumpur, so Malaysian animators directly shaped the iconic action sequences broadcast globally.

This deep cultural integration explains why local adult consumers are expected to be enthusiastic about the new release, as the intellectual property represents a shared childhood era rather than just a modern media trend.

The series’s historical popularity also created an enduring collectors’ market in the region, positioning this premium plastic model as a highly anticipated release within the domestic hobby community.

Where To Buy: Stacking Vouchers Versus Earning Membership Points

Consumers in Malaysia have two primary official channels to buy the product, each offering distinct financial advantages through loyalty programs and promotional campaigns.

Retail Channel Loyalty Program & Points Standout Disclosures & Perks Official LEGO Malaysia Store LEGO Icons Malaysia/ Box of Bricks BOB+ Membership / LEGO Insiders: Earns exactly 1 point per RM1 spent. Buying this set earns about 600 points, which can be converted into a future RM30 store voucher. LEGO Official Shop on Shopee Shopee Store Shopee Coins & Platform Vouchers: Integrates directly with the Shopee ecosystem for coin cashback redemption.

Physical retail collectors can inspect stock immediately at nationwide LEGO Certified Store branches inside prominent shopping hubs, including Mid Valley Megamall, Suria KLCC, Sunway Pyramid, 1 Utama, and Pavilion Elite.

Online buyers receive automatic free standard nationwide shipping from the official web storefront when the product price exceeds the minimum RM300 free-delivery threshold.

Buyers seeking immediate premium merchandise additions will benefit most by topping up their shopping cart slightly at a brick-and-mortar outlet to secure the limited-edition box set.

Conversely, consumers prioritising raw financial savings will find the electronic commerce store alternative more advantageous by deferring their checkout until the launch of the November discount vouchers.

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