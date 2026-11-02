Former Taylor’s College Subang Jaya Site Gets Grand Launch, Block B Fully Sold

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Gamuda Land and Taylor’s Assets have announced that Block B of Haus on 15 in SS15, Subang Jaya, is fully sold out.

Block A is now open for sale.

The announcement was made at the project’s grand launch on 31 Oct.

Haus on 15 is built on the former Taylor’s College Subang Jaya campus. Groundbreaking took place in July 2026.

The launch included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a lion dance performance.

What The Development Offers

Haus on 15 combines serviced residences, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and retail in one development.

It is about 500 metres from the SS15 LRT station.

Gamuda Land said the location gives access to educational institutions, retail and lifestyle destinations, healthcare facilities and key roads in the Subang Jaya–Sunway corridor.

Gamuda Land chief executive officer Gim Teck Yew said SS15 holds many memories for people, whether they studied there or spent time in the neighbourhood.

“When the opportunity came to redevelop this site, we wanted to retain that youthful energy and vibrancy that people associate with SS15, while giving the area a new lease of life,” he said.

Taylor’s First Off-Campus PBSA

The student accommodation will be retained by Taylor’s Assets and managed by Taylor’s Hostel Management.

It is Taylor’s first off-campus PBSA and is meant for students from institutions across the Subang Jaya–Sunway education corridor.

Taylor’s Assets and Taylor’s Residence president Sheena Angelina said the former college holds a special place in Taylor’s history.

She said the site played an important role in establishing Taylor’s presence in Subang Jaya.

“When we consolidated our college operations at Lakeside, we wanted to ensure that this site continued to serve a meaningful purpose,” she said.

“The buildings may change, but the connection to education remains.”

Walkability, Green Rating And Construction

Gamuda Land is working with the relevant authorities on measures to improve pedestrian connectivity and walkability around the site.

Proposals for better cycling connections and targeted road and infrastructure improvements are also being explored.

Haus on 15 has achieved a Provisional GreenRE Bronze Rating. It will have electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities onsite.

The developers said they engaged Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya (MBSJ), residents’ representatives, nearby educational institutions, businesses, Think City and community groups during planning.

During construction, they are also considering the academic calendars of neighbouring institutions, including examination periods. Where practicable, higher-impact and noise-generating works will be managed more carefully.

Gamuda Land said the project shows how an integrated mix of homes, student housing and retail can keep mature urban neighbourhoods relevant and liveable.

For a campus that once taught generations of students, the next chapter is homes, student housing and shops on the same ground.

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