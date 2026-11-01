Ipoh Roundabout Turns Into Massive Rock Arena For Free Yuna Concert

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The second day of the Rock’N RIUH Benor festival brought thousands of music fans straight into Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah on Saturday night (31 Oct).

Despite the unpredictable evening weather, the zero-admission policy drew a massive, mixed crowd of hardcore gig-goers, local families, and indie rock enthusiasts.

International icon Yuna stole the spotlight on the main stage, performing a full live set with her white electric guitar while wearing a black-and-white plaid skirt.

The multi-stage music festival also featured intense back-to-back performances from regional independent heavyweights like Candy, Muck, FUAD, Honeydazed, Astravella, and Golden Mammoth.

The festival grounds completely transformed the local roundabout into a full-scale concert venue.

Fans Spread Out On The Grass As Stadium-scale Screens Light Up

Right at the entrance, a giant illuminated blue archway spelt out a glowing white “r!uh” wordmark, greeting a steady stream of visitors as twilight settled over the Ipoh hills.

Closer to the stages, the production setups matched the scale of a major stadium gig.

Massive high-definition LED screens—including huge side walls built into custom X-shapes—projected crystal-clear multi-angle live video feeds.

Gig-goers laid out white picnic mats and set up lightweight folding lawn chairs across the open grass fields to claim their viewing spots.

The entire park stayed highly visible well into the night, lit by powerful overhead arrays of magenta, bright pink, and blue stage spotlights.

In the middle of the crowd, fans recorded vertical video clips on their smartphones, while photographers set up mirrorless cameras on tall tripods to catch the action.

Beyond the Music: Food Trucks, Markets, and Mascot Fun

The music was only half the draw; 40 local retail and food vendor counters lined the perimeter under white canopy tents.

A large red-and-white cartoon cat mascot walked through the standing areas to greet kids, while bright vehicle trains lined with flashing multi-colored LED strips offered rides along the paved pathways.

Nearby, families gathered around a central wooden playground fort and slide built right in front of giant purple informational “RIUH’s Impact” display boards tracking the platform’s career analytics.

The market stalls kept crowds moving between sets.

Shoppers checked out dense hanging displays of handmade leather key pouches selling for twenty ringgit each, alongside racks of streetwear featuring short-sleeved shirts and matching bucket hats covered in custom durian fruit graphics.

The festival food court featured a diverse range of main meals, including spicy mutton noodles from RAMEN KAMBING BERAPII, steak frites from TEMPEST, char kway teow from PAKTAM CKT, dumpling dishes from WALAOWEH DUMPLING, and rice selections from THE HUT.

Quick options and Western items included griddled patties from LANGIT BURGER and MACQUEENS, baked slices from MIKER PIZZA, seasoned chicken from MASY CHICKEN TENDERS, and street snacks from Sausage Untuk Rakyat at Booth F5.

Dessert options and beverages completed the culinary market with giant cookies from THE MADBAKERS IPOH, premium sliced cakes from TINY TREATS, milk doughnuts from NOIA X DONUT SUSU, and layered iced drinks from RUANG MATCHA.

Today Only: The Grand Finale

For those who missed the first two days, today (1 November) marks the festival’s third and final day.

The gates open at 2:00 PM, and the event runs until midnight at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah.

The final day features a continuous alternation between the Rock’N Stage and Roll’N Stage. Notable acts playing today include:

Heavëner (Rock’N Stage, 5:00 PM)

Efek Rumah Kaca (Visiting surprise indie rock act from Indonesia, 9:40 PM – 10:20 PM)

Pinanak Sentah (Borneo indigenous roots music, 10:20 PM)

Bittersweet (Ipoh-born indie rock legends making an emotional homecoming performance, 10:50 PM)

The 40 creative vendor booths, lifestyle retail pop-ups, food trucks, and interactive arts-and-crafts workshops remain fully operational all day, with free entry.

READ MORE: Free Yuna And Ella Concert In Ipoh As Massive “Handsome Town” Festival Kicks Off

All photos by the writer.

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