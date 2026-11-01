HEINEKEN Malaysia Star Academy Expands Nationwide Training To Upskill Record 2,500 Local Bartenders

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HEINEKEN Malaysia has expanded its domestic hospitality footprint by bringing professional on-ground training directly to partner outlets in smaller cities and outskirt areas nationwide.

The Star Academy programme evolved into a highly accessible mobile training model this year, sending professional trainers directly to commercial hubs and municipal areas including Miri, Bintulu, Sandakan, Alor Setar, and Port Dickson.

This aggressive expansion adds to the more than 12,000 bartenders trained since the academy’s inception, significantly raising hospitality standards and professionalism across the domestic F&B network.

The initiative directly supports the broader hospitality industry, which contributes RM7.1 billion annually to the national economy, generates RM3.3 billion in tax revenue, and sustains more than 52,000 jobs nationwide.

Beyond teaching advanced technical pouring skills, the localised curriculum equips frontline service staff with vital responsible-service modules.

Bartenders receive professional training to confidently manage challenging consumer situations, deliver essential verbal reminders to enjoy premium beverages responsibly, and actively encourage consumers to never drink and drive.

This comprehensive educational framework ensures local businesses can deliver world-class hospitality while upholding a strong culture of social responsibility.

Two Malaysian Bartenders Take Runner-Up Places At HEINEKEN Regional Finals

Months of intensive outlet-level assessments culminated in the HEINEKEN Regional Bartender Finals 2026 on 16 October in Petaling Jaya, where top local finalists shared the platform with peers from the Multi Bintang Heineken® Star Quality Programme to demonstrate speed, accuracy under pressure, and guest interaction.

The event celebrated regional talent exchange and highlighted the domestic workforce’s elevated mastery through the expanded Star Academy network.

Among the top 10 Malaysian finalists were Lim Tee Hong of La Primeur Austin in Johor and Lim Cia Meng of Tenhall M Restaurant in Melaka.

Representing their respective establishments on the regional stage, Lim Tee Hong secured the first runner-up position, while Lim Cia Meng took home the second runner-up title after three intensive rounds of speed, serve, and masterclass challenges.

The remaining finalists from the top 10 local cohort demonstrated advanced technical execution, reflecting the rigorous mobile training delivered across provincial commercial hubs.

The competition included a dynamic, interactive round in which each finalist selected a guest from the floor and mentored them on the mechanics of the draught pour.

A participant from Multi Bintang, HEINEKEN’s established operating company in Indonesia, won the overall championship.

This information is strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. When you drive, never drink. All photos by the writer.

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