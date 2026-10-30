Spooky Season Finale: Haunted Houses, Cat Picnics And More To Do This Halloween

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After the Hungry Ghost Festival, Halloween is the last spooky finale of the year. Halloween falls on a Saturday, so there’s a whole weekend to celebrate! From dessert game nights and curated markets to haunted houses, a music festival and a cat-friendly picnic under the stars, here are events across the Klang Valley and Genting Highlands to spend over the spooky weekend.

Curators Market: Ghouls Day Out | 30 Oct-1 Nov | One Square, Bandar Utama | 11am-10pm | Free public event

Get ready for a spooky good time at Curators Market: Ghouls Day Out, a Halloween-edition market happening at One Square, Bandar Utama, until 1 November. Shoppers can browse curated finds, vintage and preloved pieces, local brands, food and beverage stalls, tattoo artists and creators, all in one place. The market runs daily from 11am to 10pm, so there’s plenty of time to drop by for the finds and stay for the vibes.

The Upside Down Club | 31 Oct | Audrey Space Studio | 4pm-7.30pm, 8pm-11.30pm | RM60/pax

Pic: @jomboard.my/IG

Looking for something different this Halloween? Jomboard.my and Letbebobake are teaming up for the Upside Down Club, a Stranger Things-inspired dessert game night at Audrey Space Studio, One Puchong this Saturday. Guests are encouraged to show up in their best Stranger Things character or 80s-inspired outfit, then settle in for an evening of desserts, games, and a new 80s gang to hang out with. Remember to RSVP here.

Spooky Cut Out | 31 Oct | Mewmovement SS2, PJ | 5pm-9pm

Pic: @mewmovement/IG

Dress up and join Mewmovement for Spooky Cut Out, a crafty Halloween hangout on Saturday. The store will be laid out like an activities map, with the Spooky Cut Out Journal Jam, A Scrappy Halloween Brew with Scrappy Ellis, and the Glitter Ghoul Bar with Wanita Venus Universe. There’s also the Radioactive Treasure Yard with Mewmovement, plus free mini activities: Letter to the Dead, a Mewracle art installation, the Blood Bistro for drinks and snacks, the Spooky Stamp Station, and the Evil Eyes Mini Game, where you count the eyeballs. Spots are limited, so sign up by filling out the Google Form here.

NEON Music Festival: Halloween Edition II | 31 Oct | Arch Galleries, Kuala Lumpur | Ticketed event

The city has fallen, and NEON Halloween is back to haunt Kuala Lumpur. The Neon Music Festival’s Halloween edition takes over Arch Galleries on 31 October for one night billed as made for the undead at heart. Headlining the night are Ben Nicky and Halō, joined by Jost, Toby Romeo, Marnik b2b Hard Lights, Chukiess & Whackboi, and Nahsyk. Tickets are available TicketMelon here.

Meowloween | 31 Oct | The Great Lawn, Resorts World Awana | Free entry

Cat parents, couples, besties and families are invited to spend a night out with their beloved cats at Meowloween on The Great Lawn at Resorts World Awana, at the mid hill, on 31 October. Guests can chill under the stars with live music, lawn games, and food vendors, and are encouraged to come in their cutest cat onesie. Entry is free, while a star-gazing picnic package is available from RM40 per person. More details are available at rwgenting.com.

Kiddie CEO Halloween Takeover | 31 Oct-1 Nov | The Campus Ampang | 10am-6pm | Ticketed event

Bring the whole family to the Kiddie CEO Halloween Takeover at The Campus Ampang for a weekend of shopping, creating and playing. The Family & Kids Market, with family brands, mini workshops and kids’ activities, has free entry. Families can also join the Spooky Sprint & Sport Quest, a non-competitive Halloween-themed adventure on 1 November from 5pm to 7pm, or let little ones explore four immersive play experiences at Pretend Play World for RM75. Advance booking is required for both the Spooky Sprint & Sport Quest and Pretend Play World, and spaces are limited, so scan the QR codes on the poster to secure a spot. Come dressed for the fun!

Halloween Day Workshops | 31 Oct-1 Nov | Arban Gallery, GMBB, KL | 11am-8pm | Ticketed event

Celebrate Halloween with a weekend of hands-on creative fun at Arban Gallery, located at GM-1-23, GMBB, Kuala Lumpur, from 31 October to 1 November. Visitors can pick from Halloween batik painting, iron-on patch and sticker decorating, and face art and henna, then take home something special from their session. The workshops run daily from 11am to 8pm.

The Haunted Highlands 2026 | Until 1 Nov | Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, Resorts World Genting | 1pm-11pm | From RM30

Resorts World Genting is turning spooky with The Haunted Highlands 2026, running from 1 October to 1 November at Pavilion Hall, Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park. The main draws are Spookadilly x Kisah Bawah Tanah, a crossover of Malaysian animated IP with a haunted adventure for all ages at RM30, and The Echo Asylum, a horror experience for ages 13 and above at RM78. A Double the Fear combo covers both for RM90, while the RM128 Horror Adventure package adds a Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park one-day ticket. It’s open Monday to Thursday from 2pm to 11pm, and Friday to Sunday and public holidays from 1pm to 11pm, with last entry at 10pm.

Nights of Fright 12: Ape-ocalypse | Until 7 Nov | Sunway Lagoon | 7.30pm-11.30pm | From RM138

Sunway Lagoon’s Halloween event is back for its 12th edition with Nights of Fright 12: Ape-ocalypse, running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 7 November. The park turns into a scare zone from 7.30pm to 11.30pm, with eight haunted houses, a haunted theatre, three scare zones and 11 thrill rides. Highlights include chainsaw apes, K-pop horror and a Pontianak-Pocong showdown. Tickets start from RM138, or RM236 with an Express Pass, and are sold through Klook here.

READ MORE: Nights Of Fright 12 Brings Chainsaw Apes, K-Pop Horror, And A Pontianak-Pocong Showdown To Sunway Lagoon

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