Looking Thin But Facing Sudden Stroke? Doctor Exposes Deadly “Skinny Fat” Trap

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A normal number on your bathroom scale might be lying to you.

Data from Megaklinik Dr Suffian, an award-winning medical weight loss and metabolic health centre based in Klang Valley, shows that traditional weight checks and Body Mass Index (BMI) calculators completely miss a major danger: hidden abdominal fat.

Speaking to TRP on the sidelines of the 2026 Garmin Health Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Megaklinik Dr Suffian resident physician Dr Khairulanwar Abd Aziz explained that many patients suffer from sarcopenic obesity—more commonly known as being “skinny fat.”

People with this condition look completely normal on the outside, but they have low muscle density and high fat accumulation around their internal organs.

This hidden fat carries the exact same risks as clinical obesity, including strokes, heart attacks, and fatty liver disease.

Medical teams are seeing a steady flow of patients who fall perfectly within a normal weight range but have the internal health profile of high-risk metabolic patients. Relying only on standard weight checks keeps a large portion of the public completely unaware of the dangerous fat building up around their organs.

Dr Khairulanwar noted that a major misconception in Malaysia is that weight loss simply means dropping the number on the scale through sheer starvation or unmonitored supplements.

Turning Daily Movement And Sleep Data Into Patient Care Plans

Dr Khairulanwar emphasise that rapid, unguided weight-loss programs waste healthy body tissue.

When a person loses muscle instead of fat, their metabolism crashes.

This drop in metabolic rate makes long-term heart and health complications much more likely.

To fix this tracking blind spot, medical programs are now building specific wearable tech right into their treatments.

Megaklinik Dr Suffian actively integrates these wearables into patient care by converting daily movement and sleep quality into official medical prescriptions. Patients review their step data and sleep duration metrics directly with clinical teams, who track short-term hourly changes alongside long-term monthly health patterns.

To support this data-driven approach, the clinic offers patients exclusive, specialised discounts—including a targeted discount arranged through a formal clinical collaboration—to purchase Garmin wearables directly through the program.

The clinic utilises this specialised ecosystem rather than general lifestyle smartwatches because the hardware focuses directly on clinical-grade biometric health tracking and advanced physical activity monitoring.

While standard smartwatches function primarily as broad digital accessories, Garmin wearables target specific parameters and provide the precise, reliable metric resolution needed for medical lifestyle changes and muscle-preservation tracking.

Cancer And Pregnancy Monitoring Take Centre Stage At Garmin Health Summit

The international digital health conference brought together health pioneers, researchers, and tech experts to find better ways to track health using smartwatches.

The summit floor featured interactive digital health technology exhibits highlighting global applications powered by the Garmin Health Connected Ecosystem.

Prominent ecosystem innovators displaying active technology integration included Thyroscope, showing clinical sleep biomarkers for thyroid care; Avera Research Institute, detailing longitudinal pediatric biometric outcomes; GetHealth, illustrating continuous corporate wellness insights; and WHG Technologies, demonstrating driver fatigue risk diagnostics.

A major highlight was the Garmin Health Awards, which recognised top global innovators for using wearable tech to change patient care.

The winners were selected from 113 applications spanning 31 countries.

To choose the honorees, the final six nominees delivered live pitches to two distinct judging panels: a committee of four specialized industry experts evaluating functional ingenuity and the summit attendees casting live audience votes.

Submissions were strictly graded on distinct customer benefits, global scalability, baseline performance, uniqueness, and system innovation.

Montefiore Einstein, a prominent U.S. academic health system and comprehensive cancer centre based in the Bronx, New York, won the Expert’s Choice award for using smartwatches to monitor cancer patients passively during therapy.

Meanwhile, Australian firm HeraMED won the People’s Choice award for its AI-driven remote monitoring platform for pregnancy and women’s health.

The other elite final nominees who presented on the Bangkok stage included:

Phyathai Paolo Hospital Group from Thailand, focusing on integrating clinical healthcare.

from Thailand, focusing on integrating clinical healthcare. Thaivivat Insurance PCL from Thailand, showcasing innovations in the health insurance space.

from Thailand, showcasing innovations in the health insurance space. Asahi Quality & Innovations, Ltd. from Japan, presenting advanced digital health research.

from Japan, presenting advanced digital health research. UPTIVO SRL from Italy, displaying ecosystem applications for gyms and fitness tracking.

Both winning organisations walked away with Garmin smartwatches and fitness tracking hardware valued at up to US$10,000 (RM40,480) to expand their clinical reach.

READ MORE: Your Step Counter May Do More Than Track Movement—It Could Keep Diabetes In Check

The writer was in Bangkok as a guest of Garmin, which covered travel and accommodation expenses for the Garmin Health Summit. All photos by the writer.

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