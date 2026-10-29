Craving Burgers Or Pizza? South African Fast Food Favourites Steers & Debonairs Are Now In Mutiara Damansara

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In the mood for burgers? Pizza? Both, perhaps? Well, you’re in luck! Steers and Debonairs Pizza have officially opened at PETRONAS Station Mutiara Damansara, near IKEA Damansara.

Both brands hail from South Africa, bringing a taste of the country’s food scene to the neighbourhood.

With two separate outlets at one location, plus drive-thru convenience, you can swing by for your burger or pizza fix whenever the cravings hit.

Steers Brings Flame-Grilled Burgers And Drive-Thru Convenience To Mutiara Damansara

Known for its flame-grilled menu, Steers serves burgers made with 100% beef patties, freshly baked buns and signature BBQ sauce, alongside seasoned chips.

Its burgers and chicken are freshly prepared to order, offering hearty options for lunch, dinner or a quick meal on the go. With Malaysia’s first Steers drive-thru now open at PETRONAS Station Mutiara Damansara, customers can order and collect their meals without leaving their vehicles.

Debonairs Pizza Serves Up Generously Topped Pizzas For Sharing

Debonairs Pizza brings its promise to “Make the Ordinary Extraordinary” to life through freshly prepared dough, signature sauces and generously topped pizzas designed for sharing.

Its menu caters to family meals, gatherings with friends and casual dinners, with customers able to dine in or take their pizza home to share. Both restaurants use halal ingredients.

Steers And Debonairs Pizza To Expand To More Locations

The opening of Steers and Debonairs Pizza at PETRONAS Station Mutiara Damansara is part of PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad’s (PDB) efforts to offer customers more than just fuel, with food and retail options that fit into their everyday journeys.

Our customers increasingly look to PETRONAS stations for more than refuelling. They value quality, convenience and experiences that complement their daily journeys. By bringing Steers and Debonairs Pizza together at PETRONAS Station Mutiara Damansara, we are enhancing our retail offerings with trusted brands recognised for their quality food, distinctive flavours and commitment to customer satisfaction Norazlan Subaha, Chief Executive Officer of Mesra Retail & Café Sdn Bhd.

MESRA plans to bring Steers and Debonairs Pizza to more PETRONAS stations, selected malls and other strategic locations across the Klang Valley and other priority markets.

Customers can visit both outlets at PETRONAS Station Mutiara Damansara. For opening hours, menu information and updates, follow Steers Malaysia and Debonairs Pizza Malaysia on Instagram.

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