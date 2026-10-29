5 Types Of Hindu Kolam Designs And What They Mean

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When Deepavali arrives in Malaysia, many Hindu households brighten their entrances with colourful decorations, oil lamps and intricate floor designs known as kolams.

Usually made with rice flour, white powder or coloured materials, kolams are a traditional form of Tamil floor art commonly drawn at the entrance of homes and temples. They are often associated with auspiciousness, prosperity and welcoming positive energy into the household.

Traditionally, kolams are also drawn as part of everyday life, rather than only for festivals. Some designs use carefully arranged dots as their foundation, while others feature continuous loops, geometric patterns or floral motifs.

Although the meaning of a kolam can vary between families and traditions, certain designs are commonly associated with particular values, deities and occasions.

Here are five types of Hindu kolam design and what they represent.

1. Pulli Kolam: The Art Of Connecting The Dots

Pulli kolam is one of the best-known traditional kolam styles. The word pulli means “dot” in Tamil, referring to the small dots arranged in a grid before the artist begins drawing the design.

The dots serve as a guide for creating patterns using straight lines or curves. Depending on the arrangement, the finished design might resemble stars, diamonds, flowers or other symmetrical shapes.

Pulli kolams can range from simple patterns made with a handful of dots to elaborate designs that cover a large section of the floor.

What does it mean?

The style is associated with order, symmetry and harmony. Its repetitive patterns also demonstrate the patience, concentration and skill needed to create a balanced design.

In Hindu households, kolams more broadly are associated with auspiciousness and prosperity. They are traditionally drawn at the entrance to welcome guests and, in some traditions, Goddess Lakshmi, who is associated with wealth and abundance.

During Deepavali, pulli kolam offers a way to decorate the home while carrying on a longstanding cultural practice.

2. Sikku Kolam: Intricate Knots And Endless Loops

Pic: Instagram

If you have ever seen a kolam made from a maze of interlocking curves, chances are you have encountered a sikku kolam.

The word sikku refers to a knot or tangle. Unlike designs that simply connect dots, this style uses curved lines that weave around the dots to form intricate loops.

The challenge is to make the lines flow neatly around one another, often creating a pattern that appears to have no obvious beginning or end.

Some sikku kolams are relatively simple, while others feature highly complex arrangements that require considerable practice and spatial awareness.

What does it mean?

Sikku kolams are often associated with continuity, interconnectedness and the complexity of life. Their interwoven lines can also be interpreted as a reminder that different paths and experiences are connected.

The concentration required to draw them is another important part of the practice. Learning to navigate the loops calls for patience, planning and problem-solving.

However, these interpretations are not universal religious rules. The significance of a particular sikku kolam can depend on the family or community that draws it.

3. Padi Kolam: A Traditional Design For Auspicious Occasions

Pic: Instagram / @lakshi_chandrasekaran_rangoli

Unlike pulli and sikku kolams, which commonly use dot grids, padi kolam is recognised by its straight, parallel lines and orderly geometric structure.

The Tamil word padi means “step”. The design often features a square or central shape surrounded by successive lines that form step-like borders.

Padi kolams are often drawn in places used for prayer and during special occasions. Some households also favour them on Fridays, which hold particular religious significance for many Tamil Hindus.

A red border made with kaavi, a traditional red earth pigment, may be added to enhance the white design.

What does it mean?

Padi kolams are associated with auspiciousness, devotion and prosperity. In some Tamil Hindu traditions, the design is particularly connected with welcoming Goddess Lakshmi into the home.

Its orderly lines and central square also give the kolam a balanced, ceremonial appearance, making it suitable for occasions when a household wants to mark a space as special.

During Deepavali, a padi kolam can provide a traditional alternative to more elaborate, brightly coloured floor decorations.

4. Poo Kolam: Floral Designs Inspired By Nature

Pic: Magnific

For those who prefer something more decorative, poo kolam uses flowers and floral patterns as its main inspiration.

The Tamil word poo means “flower”. These designs may feature lotus petals, symmetrical flower shapes, vines and other botanical motifs.

Some designs are drawn with white outlines before coloured powders are added. Others use actual flower petals to create a vibrant floor arrangement.

Floral kolams are particularly suitable for festivals and celebrations because they allow artists to experiment with different colours, shapes and patterns.

What does it mean?

Flowers are widely associated with beauty, renewal and auspiciousness in Hindu religious and cultural practices. A floral kolam can therefore express joy, devotion and a wish for good things to come.

The exact symbolism depends on the flowers and motifs used. A lotus-inspired design, for instance, can carry a different religious association from a simple arrangement of colourful petals.

For Deepavali, floral kolams are a festive way to welcome family members and guests while giving the home a celebratory appearance.

5. Lotus Kolam: A Symbol Of Purity And Prosperity

Pic: KJ Rangoli

The lotus is one of the most recognisable flowers in Hindu religious imagery, making it a popular motif for decorative kolams.

A lotus kolam usually features a central flower surrounded by symmetrical petals. Depending on the design, it may be drawn as a simple outline or filled with several colours to create a more elaborate pattern.

The lotus is especially significant in depictions of Goddess Lakshmi, who is frequently shown seated or standing on a lotus. The flower is also associated with other Hindu deities and religious traditions.

What does it mean?

The lotus is commonly associated with purity, spiritual growth and beauty. Because it grows in muddy water while producing a clean, beautiful flower, it is also used as a symbol of rising above difficult circumstances.

Its association with Goddess Lakshmi makes the lotus particularly fitting for Deepavali, when many Hindu families pray for prosperity, happiness and well-being.

A lotus kolam at the entrance can therefore serve as both a decorative centrepiece and a meaningful expression of these hopes.

More Than Just A Pretty Pattern

Kolams may look like simple floor decorations at first glance, but the practice carries several layers of meaning.

For many Hindu families, drawing a kolam is a way of welcoming guests, marking auspicious occasions and maintaining a tradition passed down through generations. The designs also reflect artistic skill, mathematical thinking and the patience required to create symmetry by hand.

Traditionally, rice flour was used partly because it could provide food for ants and other small creatures, reflecting an idea of sharing with living beings. Today, households may use rice flour, stone powder, coloured powders or other materials depending on their preferences.

In Malaysia, where Deepavali brings families and communities together, kolams are a familiar sight outside homes, at temples and in festive public spaces.

Whether it is a simple pulli kolam, an intricate sikku pattern or a colourful lotus design, each one offers a different way to celebrate the occasion.

Ultimately, there is no single design that every Hindu household must use for Deepavali. The beauty of kolam lies in how families adapt traditional patterns, add their own creativity and continue a cultural practice that connects art, faith and everyday life.

READ MORE: 5 Interesting Things To Know About Kolams, The Colourful Art That Makes Deepavali Special

Sources: Sahapedia, AsiainCH, Sangeet Natak Academy, and IMP-ART.

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