Malaysian Barista Tan Shing Win Places Second At World Barista Championship 2026

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Local barista Tan Shing Win finished second at the 2026 World Barista Championship (WBC), which took place in Panama City, Panama.

Tan’s achievement marks a defining moment for Malaysia’s coffee industry, showing that the country’s baristas can compete with the world’s best.

Malaysia previously finished fourth at the 2025 WBC, where Jason Loo took the title.

Tan, who made his debut at the World Coffee Championships in Panama, is associated with One Half Roastery and Tri-Up Coffee.

In his 15-minute talk on stage, Tan explained how moisture affects coffee, from how it’s processed at the farm to how it’s brewed. His main point was that controlling moisture is more than a technical task. It also helps protect and bring out the best flavour in the coffee.

For the competition, he chose the traditional washed geisha from El Pergamino, a specialty coffee producer in Panama.

As one of the world’s most luxurious coffee beans, it is a fitting choice for the concept. The choice also reflected Tan’s wider approach and understanding of specialty coffees.

Where his coffee roots started

Tan was trained in finance and economics, but traded the cubicle life after completing a short internship to pursue coffee full-time.

His career spans the specialty coffee supply chain: he sourced green beans, worked with producers, and later built businesses and served customers of his own.

He manages business development and events at One Half Roastery in Petaling Jaya, and his role with Tri-Up Coffee SEA covered sourcing green beans and growing the brand’s presence in new markets. He also served as a store manager at artisanal bakery Dou Dou Bake. Altogether, he has six years of coffee experience under his belt.

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