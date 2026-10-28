Malaysian Barista Tan Shing Win Places Second At World Barista Championship 2026
Malaysian barista Tan Shing Win finished second at the 2026 World Barista Championship in Panama City, a sharp rise from Malaysia’s fourth-place finish in 2025. His 15-minute presentation on how moisture shapes coffee from farm to cup earned him the runner-up spot.
Credit: @shing_win/IG
In Brief
- Malaysian barista Tan Shing Win placed second at the 2026 World Barista Championship in Panama City, Panama.
- Tan's presentation focused on how moisture affects coffee, from farm processing to brewing, and its impact on flavour.
- With six years of experience, Tan is associated with One Half Roastery and Tri-Up Coffee SEA.