Jaya Grocer Members Get Chance To Win RM2,000 Grocery Haul In Supermarket Sweep 2.0

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A grocery shopping trip got a little more exciting for 100 Jaya Grocer Members, who took part in Supermarket Sweep 2.0 for a chance to shop for groceries worth up to RM2,000 while discovering Malaysian-made products.

Held at Jaya Grocer Eco Ardence in Setia Alam on 27 October, the event followed the launch of the Jom Beli Produk Malaysia campaign, a collaboration between Jaya Grocer and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

From left: Daniel Teng, Chief Executive Officer of Jaya Grocer; Dato’ Rohaizi Bahari, Secretary of the Distribution Trade and Business Division, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living; Mohd Zuhairi Mat Radey, Deputy Secretary of the Distribution Trade and Business Division, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living; and Joseph Teoh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Jaya Grocer.

The campaign aims to create more opportunities for Malaysian brands to connect with consumers through everyday grocery shopping, while encouraging shoppers to choose locally made products.

To qualify for the Supermarket Sweep 2.0 selection, Jaya Grocer Members had to spend at least RM200 in a single transaction between 1 and 30 September 2026. Their purchases also had to include at least one participating local-brand product bought in-store or through GrabMart.

The activation follows last year’s Supermarket Sweep, which attracted approximately 200 participants and attendees.

Eight Local Brands Take The Spotlight

This year’s Jom Beli Produk Malaysia campaign features eight participating Malaysian brands: NutriPlus, Nuuna, Grab Signatures, Oriental Kopi, Riinse, Premier, Clenara and Zen Garden.

To help shoppers discover these products, Jaya Grocer introduced dedicated local-product categories and in-store displays featuring Jom Beli Produk Malaysia shelf talkers across 10 selected outlets.

These displays were set up at locations including Sunway Pyramid, LaLaport and KLIA2, as well as Jaya Grocer outlets in Melaka and Johor.

Customers can also shop for participating local brands through GrabMart, giving them another way to discover Malaysian products without visiting a physical store.

“As a Malaysian grocer, we see everyday grocery shopping as an opportunity to introduce our Members to the diversity of local products available to them,” said Jaya Grocer Chief Executive Officer Daniel Teng.

He said the collaboration with KPDN aims to make discovering Malaysian brands a more engaging part of the shopping experience while creating more opportunities for local businesses to connect with consumers.

Treasure Hunts And Brand-Guessing Games Bring Shoppers In

The campaign also featured activities designed to introduce local brands to shoppers in a more interactive way.

On 12 and 13 September, approximately 1,200 children and their family members participated in a Kids Treasure Hunt at selected Jaya Grocer outlets, taking part in interactive activities to discover participating brands.

Another activity, Guess the Brand, took place on 26 and 27 September. Jaya Grocer Members were challenged to identify Malaysian brands from partially displayed logos, encouraging them to pay closer attention to local products during their shopping trips.

Across the various in-store activations, close to 5,000 shoppers engaged with the campaign.

Jaya Grocer also introduced a Grab Bike campaign alongside the KPDN partnership, bringing together 10 Grab riders to mark the launch. The bikes will be used to increase visibility for the Jom Beli Produk Malaysia initiative.

KPDN Wants Malaysians To Make Buying Local A Habit

Dato’ Rohaizi Bahari, Secretary of KPDN’s Distribution Trade and Business Division, said every purchase of a Malaysian-made product presents an opportunity to support local producers, entrepreneurs and workers.

He added that retailers play an important role in bringing local brands closer to consumers and giving them greater visibility.

Through the campaign, KPDN hopes to make choosing local products a more meaningful part of Malaysians’ everyday shopping habits while strengthening the country’s domestic trade ecosystem.

The partnership brings together in-store promotions, interactive activities and online shopping channels to help Malaysian brands reach more consumers through a routine part of daily life: buying groceries.

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