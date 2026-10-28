Got A Niche Obsession? Fahrenheit88 Might Just Be Your Kind Of Mall

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Remember when going to the mall was THE weekend plan? You’d meet up with your buddies, cuci mata a bit, spend forever deciding what to eat, maybe hit the arcade, and somehow end up lepak-ing for hours.

But these days, malls in KL seem to be competing for who has the most atas looks, with fancy interiors and high-end brands. Nothing wrong with that, but when every place starts feeling a little same-same, you kind of miss when times were simpler, kan?

Thankfully, that old-school mall-hangout vibe hasn’t disappeared completely, okay!

Because right in the heart of Bukit Bintang, Fahrenheit88 still gives you a place to take it slow, wander from shop to shop and explore whatever tickles your unique obsessions, minus the pressure to look boujee while doing it lah.

An OG That’s Still Got Its Own Thing Going

Okay, so let’s start with a quick throwback. Fahrenheit88 was once called KL Plaza, a familiar name for all you uncs and aunties out there who grew up in the 80s and 90s.

Back then, you could browse for French fashion at Printemps, shop for everyday essentials at Mun Loong, or spend your afternoon digging through cassettes at Tower Records.

Then, in 2010, the place got a major makeover and reopened as Fahrenheit88.

The name was apparently inspired by 88°F, which is supposed to be a typical tropical temperature we have here in Malaysia. But with the heat we’ve been getting lately, that sounds like a pretty pleasant day lah, amirite?

The mall also happens to be where Uniqlo opened its first Malaysian store, which is still there today.

A Little Something For Every Kind Of Obsession

Although the usual Malaysian mall trip these days might involve posting a whole photo dump, half the fun is still finding your people and bonding over the things you love.

At Fahrenheit88, that could mean meeting fellow Gunpla fans, finding your personal style or getting into fitness with like-minded comrades.

We recently dropped by the iconic mall and had a quick chat with some of the people behind the spots that give Fahrenheit88 its own personality, to find out what they’re all about and what you can get up to when you drop by.

For The Love Of Giant Robots

If you thought Gundam was just a bunch of giant robots fighting each other, well, you’ve got a whole rabbit hole waiting for you. Walk into The Gundam Base Malaysia, and you’ll quickly realise just how deep this fictional world can go.

The store is located on the second floor of the mall and is kinda hard to miss, with a giant Gundam statue standing right in the middle, surrounded by shelves and display cases packed with model kits.

There’s everything from beginner-friendly sets to elaborate builds for seasoned collectors, plus accessories for those ready to go all-in on the hobby.

The Gundam Base is also a place for fans to hang out, build their kits and connect with people who share the same interest.

Chua Chia Ling, the store’s marketing manager, describes it as “a mix between a massive hobby shop and a community hub”, and it’s a go-to spot for local and international fans to meet.

You can see that in the way the store is set up, too. There’s a dedicated table area where visitors can sit down and work on their kits, while beginners can join hands-on workshops to learn the basics and build their very first model for free.

“It is a fully interactive experience,” Chua says, and the staff here are also happy to answer questions and geek out with you over everything Gundam-related.

There’s also a pretty big reason local fans have been excited about the place. As Malaysia’s first official Bandai flagship store, The Gundam Base brings exclusive and rare kits directly to local mecha maniacs.

Before this store opened, getting exclusive Gundam Base kits in Malaysia was difficult because fans had to travel overseas to buy them. The Gundam Base completely changes that by bringing exclusive products straight to local shelves. Chua Chia Ling.

And the local Gunpla community seems to be growing along with the store.

Malaysia’s Gunpla community is booming with a mix of beginners joining our daily workshops, passionate collectors buying exclusive limited edition kits, and creative builders sharing their custom designs on social media. Chua Chia Ling.

When new kits drop, things can get pretty lively, too. The staff told us that product launches can draw quite a crowd, while events throughout the year give fans more opportunities to gather and show off their builds.

“What excites us about Fahrenheit88 is its amazing location in the heart of the city,” Chua adds, pointing out that the mall sits along one of Bukit Bintang’s busiest pedestrian routes and is connected to Pavilion KL via an underground tunnel.

For Fits That Aren’t Giving Same-Same

Fashion isn’t just about keeping up with trends. It’s about finding pieces that feel like YOU, even when the trends change.

That’s basically the whole idea behind Afternoon, a women’s fashion boutique on the first floor of Fahrenheit88.

The cosy store stocks contemporary clothing that blends what its owner, Koh Yik Ching, describes as “modern Asia” and “street-cool” influences, so you can expect to find things that fit everyday vibes alongside pieces with very-very distinctive looks.

“For us, ‘modern Asia’ means thoughtful cuts, proportions and details, while ‘street-cool’ brings a relaxed, individual attitude. That might come through in an interesting silhouette, an easy fit or unexpected layering. The result is expressive fashion that still feels comfortable and wearable in everyday life,” Koh explains.

While trends do influence their collections, the team at Afternoon also looks at how each piece can work beyond the fad.

A piece feels right for Afternoon when it has something distinctive to offer and can bring out a customer’s best features. We also value versatility. The same piece should allow different women to wear it in their own way. Koh Yik Ching.

We got to see that styling potential in action during our visit, when the staff put together a look featuring a red brass-band-style jacket, a matching flowy skirt and hat, plus a statement bag, and showed how an outfit bought there can have plenty of personality.

Shoppers can, of course, get help from Afternoon’s team when choosing pieces or putting looks together, with Koh explaining that “every woman has features worth celebrating, so the right cuts and styling can highlight those strengths and bring out her beauty and confidence.”

And with KL being a melting pot of cultures and influences, Afternoon gives fashion lovers plenty of room to experiment with their personal style and find pieces that reflect their individuality.

Bukit Bintang is one of Malaysia’s key fashion destinations and a cosmopolitan shopping landmark that brings together local shoppers and women from around the world. That diversity fits Afternoon’s approach to global fashion and individual style. Koh Yik Ching.

For Fitting Fitness Into Your Day

Let’s be real, sometimes the hardest part of working out is actually getting yourself to the gym. So having one right in the middle of Bukit Bintang could make it a little easier to squeeze in a session, especially if you work nearby.

And although PUMP Fitness Fahrenheit88 is the brand’s ninth outlet, Damon, the gym’s Head of Training and Development, says the team here wants to make sure that the place becomes more than just somewhere for fitness bros and sisturs to break a sweat.

“Our vision is to redefine the fitness experience in Malaysia by bringing training, wellness, recovery, and lifestyle together in one destination,” Damon explains, and after exploring the space, we can totally confirm that their game plan carries some serious weight.

There’s plenty of room to move around, a wide range of equipment, and even machines imported from Korea, which Damon says are a “super big draw” for fitness enthusiasts who enjoy trying out different equipment.

But beyond strength training, members can work with personal trainers, join group classes, try Pilates and HYROX, or unwind in the recovery facilities that include a cosy steam room.

There are also dedicated studios for classes, so members can switch up their routines without having to go elsewhere.

The gym also comes with an indoor running track that stretches roughly 200 metres to give all you gym-kakis another option for getting those laps in without leaving the mall.

Damon says that the Pump Fitness team want nothing more than for people to feel comfortable coming in, do their own thing and get to know others who share their interest in fitness.

The vibes here at PUMP Fitness Fahrenheit88 are chill. We want PUMP Fitness to become part of people’s lifestyle. We want to build a community where people not only come to train, but also meet people, learn, improve, and enjoy the process. Damon.

On the practical side, the gym is located on the third level of the mall and opens from 7am to 10pm, so early birds can get a workout in before Fahrenheit88 opens for the day.

Oh and BTW, gym members can also use the PUMP Fitness app to access the place with facial recognition, manage their plans, and book classes or training sessions on-the-go, which is pretty neat.



“Honestly, we are not just a gym, okay! We are trying to build an all-in-one fitness destination,” Damon says, adding that whether you’re a newbie still figuring out the machines or a seasoned gym rat looking to take your training up a notch, PUMP wants you to feel right at home.

Finding Your Own Thing At Fahrenheit88

And then there are the little things that might just keep you around longer than planned.

At Fahrenheit88, that could mean browsing the Gashapon stores, spending some time at the arcades or checking out the Discover Malaysia miniature exhibition on the first floor.

It features super detailed displays showcasing Malaysia’s history, architecture and diverse communities, so there’s something for the curious, too.

Oh, and don’t be surprised if you end up finding something else to check out along the way, because there’s always plenty of displays, exhibitions and little spots around Fahrenheit88 to stumble upon.

So feel free to take a peek at the mall’s website or socials and see what catches your eye. You never know, you might just find your next favourite thing here.

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