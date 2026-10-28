Deepavali Lights And Prizes: Pavilion Bukit Jalil Rewards Shoppers Until 9 November

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Pavilion Bukit Jalil is celebrating Deepavali this year with its Joyful Lights: Together, Here campaign, happening from 22 October to 9 November 2026.

Don’t miss the centrepiece of the festivities: the Saree of 1,080 Blessings, found at the Foyer Entrance on Level 3. Crafted by UCSI Group students, it takes inspiration from 108, a number that represents the wholeness of existence in Hindu tradition, and multiplies it into 1,080 wishes for all who pass by.

Nearby, two LED Elephant Displays at the Spanish Steps illuminate the space with a striking visual display. In Indian culture, elephants symbolize wisdom, strength, and good fortune. With their illuminated presence flanking the steps, it reflects the festival’s message of light, hope, and positivity.

Also, look out for two stunning Kolam creations by City University Malaysia students, found at the Bukit Jalil Entrance on Level 2 and the PIAZZA Entrance on Level 3. Kolam, a cherished Deepavali tradition, is crafted with decorative patterns meant to invite prosperity and good fortune.

The celebration carries on with an Indian Semi-Classical and Fusion Dance at the Foyer Entrance on Level 3, with shows at 2.30pm and 4.30pm on 31 October, 1 November, 7 November and 8 November.

Round off your Deepavali celebration with a visit to India Gate on Level 1, where a special festive menu awaits.

Saree of 1,080 Blessings. Pic: Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Two LED elephants flanking the Spanish Steps. Pic: Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Kolam art by City University Malaysia students at the Bukit Jalil Entrance, Level 2. Pic: Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Kolam art by City University Malaysia students at the PIAZZA Entrance, Level 3. Pic: Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Enjoy shopping perks!

Shop more, get more this festive season! Spend RM300 or more on a single receipt anywhere in the mall and redeem a RM20 Shopping Voucher.

Maybank Credit or Charge Card holders get extra perks when they pay with their card on a single receipt. Spend RM500 or more to receive a Daisy Plate Set, or RM800 or more to receive a Daisy Cake Plate, ideal for serving festive treats to family and friends. All gifts can be redeemed at the Redemption Counter, Level 2, Orange Zone.

Pavilion Privileges members have even more to look forward to. Spend RM1,500 or more on a single receipt to receive LILANZ shopping vouchers worth RM200. Members can also join ‘Shop The Joy, Win The Magic’ by spending RM500 or more on a single receipt for a chance to win prizes.

The two Grand Prize winners will take home the HONOR Magic8 Pro worth RM4,299 and RM1,000 Shopping Vouchers, while eight Special Prize winners will receive Zwilling Cutlery Sets, terms and conditions apply.

Pic: Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Pic: Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

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