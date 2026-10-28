5 Interesting Things To Know About Kolams, The Colourful Art That Makes Deepavali Special

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Every year, as Deepavali approaches in Malaysia, colourful kolams begin appearing everywhere, from the entrances of Hindu homes to shopping malls and public spaces.

Made with intricate patterns and vibrant colours, these traditional floor designs have become one of the most recognisable sights of the Festival of Lights.

Kolam at The Gardens Mall, Kuala Lumpur. Pic: Facebook / The Gardens Mall Malaysia

But there’s more to kolams than just making a place look festive. Rooted in Indian cultural and religious traditions, these designs represent hospitality, prosperity, generosity and the importance of family.

Here are five interesting things to know about kolams and why they remain an important part of Deepavali celebrations in Malaysia.

1. Kolams Have A Long History That Goes Beyond Deepavali

Kolams are a traditional form of floor art originating from South India, particularly Tamil Nadu, where they have long been part of everyday life.

The word “kolam” refers to beauty, form or design. Traditionally, the artwork is drawn on the ground outside homes, often in the early morning, using rice flour or white powder.

Unlike decorations that are brought out only for special occasions, traditional kolams can be drawn daily. Families create fresh designs at their doorsteps, making the practice a familiar part of everyday household routines.

Pic: iStock

The art form also has different regional variations across India. While kolam is strongly associated with Tamil culture, similar forms of floor art are known as rangoli in other parts of the country and muggu in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In Malaysia, kolams are especially visible during Deepavali, when households, shopping malls and commercial spaces feature more elaborate designs to mark the festive season.

The tradition has travelled across generations and borders, remaining a recognisable expression of Indian cultural heritage among Malaysian Indians.

2. Kolams Are A Symbol Of Good Luck And Prosperity

Ever wondered why kolams are usually placed at the entrance of a house?

In Hindu tradition, kolams are associated with welcoming good fortune and prosperity into the home. They are also linked to Goddess Lakshmi, who is associated with wealth, prosperity and good fortune.

Lithograph of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi by Ravi Varna, circa 1894. Pic: Britannica

During Deepavali, families may decorate their entrances with kolams as part of preparing their homes for the celebration.

The idea is that a clean, beautifully decorated home represents an inviting space for blessings and positive beginnings.

This is particularly fitting for Deepavali, which is widely celebrated as a festival symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

The designs can range from simple geometric patterns to elaborate floral arrangements and auspicious motifs. Some feature symmetrical shapes, while others incorporate flowers, lamps and other festive elements.

Although the exact designs and practices differ between families and regions, the underlying idea of welcoming positivity and prosperity remains an important part of the tradition.

3. The Rice Flour Used In Traditional Kolams Has A Meaning Too

While modern kolams often feature brightly coloured powders, dyed rice grains, sand and flower petals, traditional designs are commonly made using rice flour.

And there’s a practical and symbolic reason behind this choice.

Traditionally, rice flour could serve as food for ants, birds and other small creatures that came across the designs. Rather than creating something beautiful purely for human enjoyment, the practice could also become a small act of generosity towards living things.

Example of a Rangoli Kolam, using rice flour instead of dyed grains. Pic: Magnific

This reflects the broader idea of sharing and showing kindness, even towards creatures that people might otherwise overlook.

Of course, not every modern kolam is made with edible materials. Large displays at shopping malls and public events, for example, often use coloured rice or other decorative materials to achieve their designs.

Still, the traditional use of rice flour offers an interesting reminder that kolams can represent more than artistic expression. They can also reflect a relationship between people, nature and the spaces around them.

4. Making A Kolam Can Be A Family Affair

Kolams can take considerable time and patience to complete, especially when the designs involve intricate patterns, multiple colours and large areas of floor space.

That’s why creating one can become a shared family activity, particularly during festive occasions.

In the lead-up to Deepavali, family members may work together to plan the design, prepare the materials and carefully fill in the patterns.

For smaller household kolams, the process may be relatively simple. More elaborate designs, however, require careful planning and steady hands to ensure the lines and patterns come together neatly.

Pic: iStock

The tradition also creates opportunities for younger family members to learn from older generations, passing down techniques, designs and the cultural meanings behind them.

In Malaysia, this tradition takes on an added dimension as kolams become part of the country’s wider Deepavali celebrations. Beyond individual homes, communal kolam-making activities at shopping malls, workplaces and public events can bring people of different backgrounds together to appreciate the art form.

Ultimately, the finished artwork is only part of the experience. The time spent creating it can be just as meaningful.

5. Kolams Are Meant To Be Temporary, And That’s Part Of Their Beauty

One interesting thing about traditional kolams is that they are not necessarily meant to last forever.

Daily kolams can gradually disappear as people walk over them or as wind and rain wash away the designs. Fresh ones are then drawn again.

This temporary nature is part of what makes the practice special. The effort goes into creating something beautiful in the present, even if it will eventually fade away.

Modern Deepavali kolams, especially those displayed in shopping malls and other public spaces, can be much larger and more elaborate. Some incorporate contemporary designs, brand logos or creative interpretations of traditional motifs.

Deepavali 2026 kolam design at The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur. Pic: Threads / @clevermunkey

In Malaysia, these displays have become familiar festive attractions, with visitors stopping to admire the artwork or take photographs.

But whether a kolam is a small drawing outside a family home or a massive installation in a shopping mall, its significance goes beyond how long it stays intact.

It represents a tradition that continues to be practised, adapted and shared across generations.

And as Malaysians welcome another Deepavali, these colourful designs serve as a reminder that cultural traditions can remain meaningful even as they find new expressions in modern life.

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