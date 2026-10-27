The Heritage Ride Taiping 2026 Draws 2,200 Cyclists, Boosts Local Participation

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The Heritage Ride Taiping 2026 brought approximately 2,200 cyclists to Taiping on 25 October 2026, bringing together competitive riders, recreational cyclists and local communities for the third edition of the cycling event.

Flagging off from Dataran Warisan Taiping, participants rode through Sepetang, Simpang Empat and Kamunting, experiencing a mix of rural landscapes and challenging terrain. The event continued to promote active lifestyles, encourage participation across different age groups and abilities, and introduce visitors to Taiping’s attractions, heritage and natural surroundings.

Organised under the initiative of YB Wong Kah Woh, Member of Parliament for Taiping, and co-organised by Kelab Berbasikal Elit and Gosportz Sdn Bhd, this year’s edition featured three categories: the 90km and 65km Competitive Rides, and the 17km Fun Ride. The competitive categories welcomed riders in the Open, Master and Senior divisions, while the Fun Ride provided a more accessible option for recreational cyclists, families, teenagers and children.

YB Wong Kah Woh, Member of Parliament for Taiping, said the continued support from cyclists reflected the event’s growing appeal and its potential to introduce Taiping to a wider audience.

“Taiping has much to offer, from its rich history and natural surroundings to the warmth of its people. Now in its third edition, The Heritage Ride Taiping has continued to receive support from cyclists, giving us an opportunity to showcase the town to more visitors. We also hope to encourage Malaysians, especially the younger generation, to discover Taiping’s attractions and appreciate what makes the town unique. I hope the event will continue to grow and bring more people to Taiping in the years ahead.”

The event also partnered with Taiping Zoo to offer 1,000 complimentary admission tickets to registered participants. All tickets were redeemed, reflecting strong interest in the initiative and providing participants with an additional opportunity to visit one of Taiping’s best-known attractions.

Youth participation remained an important focus, with students aged 7 to 17 continuing to enjoy free registration with support from the Ministry of Education (MOE). The event was also recognised as an approved programme under the MOE’s Pentaksiran Aktiviti Jasmani, Sukan dan Kokurikulum (PAJSK), through which eligible students may have their participation considered as part of their school assessment, subject to the applicable requirements. The initiative aims to make cycling more accessible to young Malaysians while encouraging them to develop active lifestyles from an early age.

Dataran Warisan Taiping also hosted activities for participants, families and visitors, including food trucks, live performances, exhibitor booths and a lucky draw. Dance and drum performances featuring local groups, SJK(C) Yuk Kwan and Kumpulan Selendang Perak added a cultural dimension to the event, showcasing local talent and community involvement.

The Heritage Ride Taiping 2026 received support from the Taiping Municipal Council (MPT), Tourism Perak, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Larut, Matang and Selama District and Land Office, and the Ministry of Education (MOE). This year’s edition also welcomed several new sponsors, reflecting growing support for the event and its role in promoting cycling, tourism and local participation.

The organisers extend their appreciation to all sponsors, partners, government agencies, volunteers and local participants whose contributions helped make the event possible. The full list of sponsors and partners is included in the appendix.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 90km and 65km Competitive Rides, as well as every participant who took on the challenge. Their enthusiasm and participation contributed to the continued growth of The Heritage Ride Taiping, reinforcing its role in bringing cyclists and communities together while showcasing Taiping as a destination for cycling and tourism.

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