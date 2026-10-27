Penang’s Biggest Light Show Opens 29 October, But Cheap Tickets End 28 October

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Penang’s art scene is about to get a lot brighter. From 29 October, ELEMEN, known as Penang’s largest interactive light and digital art exhibition, takes visitors on a sensory journey where responsive 3D visuals, sound, and light shift around them.

It’s held at The Waterfront Shoppes in Gelugor, which will soft open on the same day.

Presented by D Project, the exhibition is built around five elemental realms: Water, Earth, Space, Air, and Fire.

What to expect in the Five Realms

Water: The journey begins here. Let go of the outside world, tune in to your intuition, and flow into the experience.

Earth: Shifting emotions settle into something solid. This realm helps you build a steady, grounded foundation.

Space: The scale opens up. Look past familiar boundaries and take in a vast, cosmic landscape.

Air: Ideas find their voice. Possibilities turn into clear conversation, fresh thinking, and connection.

Fire: The grand finale. Vision meets passion, and ideas become action and transformation.

The experience is self-guided, so visitors can explore each realm at their own pace within a one-hour session. Visitors are welcome to snap photos and shoot videos throughout the exhibition, though flash photography and tripods are prohibited.

Behind the dazzling visuals, ELEMEN carries an environmental message. The exhibits hope to spark wonder and a sense of care for the planet, with thoughtful design and long-term reusability built into the space.

ELEMEN runs from 29 October 2026 to 14 February 2027. Early bird tickets start at RM28 and are available until 28 October. After that, tickets cost RM48 per person, or RM38 each for a group of two. Children under 12 and senior citizens aged 60 and above pay RM28 each, while children aged 7 and below enter free with every paying adult.

ELEMEN

Date: 29 October 2026 – 14 February 2027

Time: 10am to 10pm

Venue: The Waterfront Shoppes, Jalan Pantai Sinaran, Gelugor, Penang

Duration: Self-guided tour can last between 45 to 60 minutes.

Getting tickets: Buy tickets on the ELEMEN official website here.

Pic: D Project

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