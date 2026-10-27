Panda Watch Goes Full Panda, Speed Scale Named After Bamboo

Seiko, the historic Japanese watchmaking giant renowned for inventing the quartz watch and delivering high-quality timepieces, has taken the classic horological nickname “panda dial” literally and turned it into an official commercial product.
The two new limited-edition chronographs, HHK001 and HHK002, come from the company’s Power Design Project collection.
The Power Design Project is Seiko’s initiative for in-house designers to explore watches in a different way from their day-to-day work.
First presented in 2001, it encourages playfulness and surprise, and Seiko frames it as an extension of its archive of design and technological innovation.