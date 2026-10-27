Panda Watch Goes Full Panda, Speed Scale Named After Bamboo

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Seiko, the historic Japanese watchmaking giant renowned for inventing the quartz watch and delivering high-quality timepieces, has taken the classic horological nickname “panda dial” literally and turned it into an official commercial product.

The two new limited-edition chronographs, HHK001 and HHK002, come from the company’s Power Design Project collection.

The Power Design Project is Seiko’s initiative for in-house designers to explore watches in a different way from their day-to-day work.

First presented in 2001, it encourages playfulness and surprise, and Seiko frames it as an extension of its archive of design and technological innovation.

In 2024, the project’s “Incredibly Specialized Watch Exhibition” showed seven designer-led watches, each with a different take on a specialised purpose. One of them was made for panda lovers.

Seiko said that piece proved particularly popular, which led to the commercial release.

Drooping Eyes, Ear Pushers and a Bamboo-Named Scale Define the Look

Designer Kiyotaka Sakai interpreted the “panda” nickname for white-dialled chronographs with black sub-dials more literally.

The sub-dials resemble the animal’s drooping eyes, and the dial texture imitates its coat.

The chronograph pushers are shaped like panda ears.

A three-dimensional tail sits on the caseback, which also carries a pattern based on the panda’s markings.

The tachymeter scale is renamed the “SASAMETER”, after sasa, the Japanese word for bamboo, a favourite food of pandas.

Black Pandas, Pink Babies, 5,000 Pieces in Total

Seiko said the scale measures speeds up to 30 km/h, which it described as the theoretical maximum running speed of a panda.

HHK001, a black-and-white design, is limited to 3,000 pieces, while HHK002, a pink model inspired by a newborn baby panda, is limited to 2,000 pieces

Seiko said the watches use the Calibre 8T61 quartz movement, with accuracy of ±15 seconds a month between 5°C and 35°C.

The stainless steel case measures 43.0 mm in diameter and 14.6 mm in thickness, with 3 bar water resistance.

Leather straps include suede-like sections, and each watch comes in a special presentation box.

Malaysian pricing is set at RM2,350.00 for both models.

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