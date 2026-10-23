TRP
Now Reading
Retro Roots, Modern Toughness: G-SHOCK’s 2500 Series Lands In KL
TRP
TRP

Retro Roots, Modern Toughness: G-SHOCK’s 2500 Series Lands In KL

G-SHOCK’s latest shock-resistant range, the GMC-2500 and GAC-2500, borrows its look from the 1983 original and debuts at a Pavilion Kuala Lumpur pop-up running until Sunday (25 Oct).

by
October 23, 2026
In Brief
  • The G-SHOCK 2500 Series blends retro styling from the iconic 1983 DW-5000C with a modern analogue format and rounded contours.
  • Standout features include a fully automatic calendar, sleep function for extended battery life, and refined shock-resistant build.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The new G-SHOCK 2500 Series was unveiled at the Toughness Refined Pop-Up in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 22 October.

The G-SHOCK 2500 Series is the latest addition to the brand’s shock-resistant lineup.

The new GMC-2500 and GAC-2500 take their styling cues from the original 1983 digital G-SHOCK (DW-5000C), but in a simple analogue format with softer, more rounded contours.

Pic: G-SHOCK
Pic: G-SHOCK

Smart Inside, Shock-Proof Outside

The 2500 Series has some standout features as follows:

The Multi-Mission Date – a three-cell window at the 3 o’clock position shows the date, and switches to show stopwatch minutes and setting information depending on the function in use.

The Fully automatic calendar – once you set the year, month, and day, you never have to correct the date by hand, even on an all-analog watch.

The Sleep function – the small second hand at 9 o’clock can be stopped when not needed and restarted any time, which saves power and extends battery life.

Its refined, shock-resistant build – That G-SHOCK toughness is refined here: soft curves across the case catch the light from every angle, while the sharply defined dial and indexes keep things clean and readable.

See the new G-SHOCk watches for yourself at the pop-up, which will run at the mall’s Centre Concourse from 22 to 25 October.

The pop-up also features various watch collections, including the DW-5000R, a revival of the original first-generation G-SHOCK.

Pic: G-SHOCK
Pic: G-SHOCK

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookXInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd