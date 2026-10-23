Retro Roots, Modern Toughness: G-SHOCK’s 2500 Series Lands In KL

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The new G-SHOCK 2500 Series was unveiled at the Toughness Refined Pop-Up in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 22 October.

The G-SHOCK 2500 Series is the latest addition to the brand’s shock-resistant lineup.

The new GMC-2500 and GAC-2500 take their styling cues from the original 1983 digital G-SHOCK (DW-5000C), but in a simple analogue format with softer, more rounded contours.

Pic: G-SHOCK

Pic: G-SHOCK

Smart Inside, Shock-Proof Outside

The 2500 Series has some standout features as follows:

The Multi-Mission Date – a three-cell window at the 3 o’clock position shows the date, and switches to show stopwatch minutes and setting information depending on the function in use.

The Fully automatic calendar – once you set the year, month, and day, you never have to correct the date by hand, even on an all-analog watch.

The Sleep function – the small second hand at 9 o’clock can be stopped when not needed and restarted any time, which saves power and extends battery life.

Its refined, shock-resistant build – That G-SHOCK toughness is refined here: soft curves across the case catch the light from every angle, while the sharply defined dial and indexes keep things clean and readable.

See the new G-SHOCk watches for yourself at the pop-up, which will run at the mall’s Centre Concourse from 22 to 25 October.

The pop-up also features various watch collections, including the DW-5000R, a revival of the original first-generation G-SHOCK.

Pic: G-SHOCK Pic: G-SHOCK

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