Retro Roots, Modern Toughness: G-SHOCK’s 2500 Series Lands In KL

The 2500 Series has some standout features as follows:
The Multi-Mission Date – a three-cell window at the 3 o’clock position shows the date, and switches to show stopwatch minutes and setting information depending on the function in use.
The Fully automatic calendar – once you set the year, month, and day, you never have to correct the date by hand, even on an all-analog watch.
The Sleep function – the small second hand at 9 o’clock can be stopped when not needed and restarted any time, which saves power and extends battery life.
Its refined, shock-resistant build – That G-SHOCK toughness is refined here: soft curves across the case catch the light from every angle, while the sharply defined dial and indexes keep things clean and readable.
See the new G-SHOCk watches for yourself at the pop-up, which will run at the mall’s Centre Concourse from 22 to 25 October.
The pop-up also features various watch collections, including the DW-5000R, a revival of the original first-generation G-SHOCK.