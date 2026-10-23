Nobu At Home Brings Nobu Kuala Lumpur’s Signature Japanese-Peruvian Cuisine To Your Doorstep

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Nobu Kuala Lumpur is bringing its celebrated Japanese-Peruvian cuisine beyond the restaurant with the launch of Nobu At Home, a dining service designed for guests who want to enjoy the restaurant’s signature creations at home or at private gatherings.

Whether it is a small celebration, an intimate dinner party or a corporate luncheon, the service offers a more convenient way to host guests while enjoying Nobu’s signature culinary experience.

Known for its distinctive blend of Japanese cooking techniques and Peruvian influences, Nobu combines traditional flavours with contemporary touches.

A Signature Dining Experience At Home

Designed for groups of three to four guests, Nobu At Home features a selection of carefully prepared dishes, individually presented in sophisticated, ready-to-serve packaging.

(Photo: Murni/TRP)

The service aims to make hosting easier by taking the preparation off the host’s hands, allowing them to focus on spending time with their guests instead.

From the presentation of each dish to the enjoyment of every course, the curated selection brings a touch of elegance to private dining occasions without requiring guests to dine at the restaurant.

Whether celebrating a special milestone, gathering with family and friends or hosting a business lunch, Nobu At Home offers an alternative way to experience the brand’s signature Japanese-Peruvian cuisine in a setting of their choice.

What Can You Expect From Nobu At Home?

Thoughtfully packaged and ready to serve, the selection is designed for those who want to enjoy Nobu’s signature creations at home, whether for an intimate dinner, a celebration with friends or a corporate gathering.

(Photo: Murni/TRP)

From an assortment of fresh nigiri to crispy rice topped with spicy seafood and grilled skewers served with signature sauces, the menu offers a mix of familiar Nobu favourites for sharing.

There are also sweet treats to round off the spread, making it an option for anyone looking to bring a touch of restaurant-style dining into their own space.

1. Nigiri

For those who enjoy sushi, the nigiri selection comes with 18 pieces, featuring six varieties: three pieces each of salmon, yellowtail, tuna, seabass, mackerel and shrimp.

Allergens: Fish, shellfish and negi (Japanese spring onion).

2. Crispy Rice With Yellowtail And Salmon

Priced at RM300, this selection features 21 crispy rice cubes topped with spicy yellowtail and spicy salmon, accompanied by butter soy sauce.

The combination brings together the crunch of the rice with the flavours of the seafood and a savoury sauce.

Allergens: Fish, egg, dairy, gluten and soy.

3. Salmon And Shrimp Kushiyaki

Available at RM325, this selection includes four salmon skewers and four shrimp skewers, served with teriyaki and anticucho sauces.

The grilled skewers offer another option for guests who prefer cooked seafood alongside the sushi and crispy rice selections.

Allergens: Fish, shellfish, gluten and soy.

4. Nobu-Style Macaroons

For dessert, Nobu At Home offers 24 macaroons, divided equally between 12 chocolate and 12 strawberry yuzu pieces, for RM220.

The assortment combines a chocolate option with strawberry yuzu, offering a sweet finish to the meal.

Allergens: Nuts, egg, dairy and soy.

How To Order Nobu At Home?

Nobu At Home is available for advance orders, with guests able to select their preferred date, time and party size. For menu details and orders, visit Nobu At Home or contact the team via WhatsApp at +60 19-389 5085.

Photo: Murni/TRP

About Nobu Restaurant Group

Nobu is an internationally recognised Japanese restaurant brand known for its contemporary interpretation of Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, combining traditional techniques with global influences.

Founded in 1994 by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa in partnership with Robert De Niro, Meir Teper and Drew Nieporent, the brand began with its flagship restaurant in New York City before expanding internationally.

Today, Nobu operates across five continents, with restaurants in major cities and resort destinations including London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Milan, Melbourne, Dubai, Cape Town, Monte Carlo, São Paulo, Los Cabos, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Doha, Marbella, Ibiza and Perth, alongside seasonal locations such as Montenegro.

For more information, visit www.noburestaurants.com.

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