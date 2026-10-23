Malaysian Kid Battling Rare Blood Disease Gets Children’s Day Surprise
Elijah Chan, a pupil of SJKC Kuen Cheng 1, is recovering after two bone marrow transplants and a brain infection in Hong Kong. The school is organising a special event for him, as he will miss Children’s Day, which he has looked forward to since the family returned home.
SJKC Kuen Cheng 1
In Brief
- Elijah Chan, battling Diamond Blackfan anaemia since birth, survived two bone marrow transplants and a severe brain infection this year.
- Chan's school, SJKC Kuen Cheng 1, organised a special Children's Day surprise, which he had eagerly anticipated since returning home.
- Doctors are confident Chan will fully recover, and a cognitive assessment placed him within the normal average range.