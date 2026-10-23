Malaysian Kid Battling Rare Blood Disease Gets Children’s Day Surprise

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Elijah Chan, a pupil of SJKC Kuen Cheng 1, has been recovering after two bone marrow transplants and a brain infection.

The school will hold a special event for Chan today (23 Oct), Children’s Day, according to a message from the family.

The family expressed gratitude for the school’s support, and the message said Chan had been looking forward to the day since the family came back.

Chan was diagnosed with Diamond Blackfan anaemia seven weeks after he was born.

The condition stops his bone marrow from making enough red blood cells, so he has needed transfusions at least once a month for most of his life.

Two Transplants And A Family Apart

This year, Chan received two bone marrow transplants.

His body rejected the first, but the second took.

Then the HHV-6 virus, which had been dormant, reactivated and caused severe brain inflammation.

Chan began treatment in Hong Kong in February.

The school’s Facebook post in August said his family had spent 132 nights apart since then.

His sister, Ka Shan, is in Year 5 at the same school.

Small Wins On A Long Road

Small moments of progress have come along the way.

While his mother was shopping online, Chan spotted something he liked and declared, “Add to cart!!!”

A cognitive assessment placed him within the normal average range.

A paediatric neurologist is confident he will recover fully, provided he has time to settle back into everyday life.

The school has been asking its community, regardless of faith or background, to send blessings, prayers and support to the family.

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