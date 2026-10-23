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Malaysian Kid Battling Rare Blood Disease Gets Children’s Day Surprise
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Malaysian Kid Battling Rare Blood Disease Gets Children’s Day Surprise

Elijah Chan, a pupil of SJKC Kuen Cheng 1, is recovering after two bone marrow transplants and a brain infection in Hong Kong. The school is organising a special event for him, as he will miss Children’s Day, which he has looked forward to since the family returned home.

by
October 23, 2026
SJKC Kuen Cheng 1
In Brief
  • Elijah Chan, battling Diamond Blackfan anaemia since birth, survived two bone marrow transplants and a severe brain infection this year.
  • Chan's school, SJKC Kuen Cheng 1, organised a special Children's Day surprise, which he had eagerly anticipated since returning home.
  • Doctors are confident Chan will fully recover, and a cognitive assessment placed him within the normal average range.

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Elijah Chan, a pupil of SJKC Kuen Cheng 1, has been recovering after two bone marrow transplants and a brain infection.

The school will hold a special event for Chan today (23 Oct), Children’s Day, according to a message from the family.

The family expressed gratitude for the school’s support, and the message said Chan had been looking forward to the day since the family came back.

Chan was diagnosed with Diamond Blackfan anaemia seven weeks after he was born.

The condition stops his bone marrow from making enough red blood cells, so he has needed transfusions at least once a month for most of his life.

Two Transplants And A Family Apart

This year, Chan received two bone marrow transplants.

His body rejected the first, but the second took.

Then the HHV-6 virus, which had been dormant, reactivated and caused severe brain inflammation.

Chan began treatment in Hong Kong in February.

The school’s Facebook post in August said his family had spent 132 nights apart since then.

His sister, Ka Shan, is in Year 5 at the same school.

Small Wins On A Long Road

Small moments of progress have come along the way.

While his mother was shopping online, Chan spotted something he liked and declared, “Add to cart!!!”

A cognitive assessment placed him within the normal average range.

A paediatric neurologist is confident he will recover fully, provided he has time to settle back into everyday life.

The school has been asking its community, regardless of faith or background, to send blessings, prayers and support to the family.

READ MORE: Unity In Adversity: The Community’s Rally For A Cancer Patient

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