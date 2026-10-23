JOM MALAYSIA 2026 Is Making It Easier To Find Local Products At Lotus’s

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lotus’s Malaysia and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) are continuing their efforts to help Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) reach wider markets through Jom Beli Produk Malaysia (JOM MALAYSIA) 2026.

The initiative aims to help local businesses access modern retail channels, strengthen their competitiveness and build sustainable operations. Launched at Lotus’s Ampang on 22 October, the programme recognised new suppliers joining the retailer’s network and existing SME suppliers for their sales growth and delivery performance.

Getting Local Products Onto Retail Shelves

The launch saw new Lotus’s suppliers receive appointment certificates, while existing SME suppliers were recognised for their sales growth and delivery performance. It was officiated by Datuk Rohaizi bin Bahari, Undersecretary of the Distributive Trade and Business Division at KPDN, alongside Azliza Baizura Azmel, Executive Director of Corporate Services at Lotus’s Malaysia.

With 71 stores nationwide, Lotus’s provides local businesses with an avenue to introduce their products to more customers while helping suppliers strengthen product standards, operational readiness and supply consistency.

Behind every Malaysian product is an entrepreneur with an ambition, employees building their livelihoods and families whose futures are connected to that business Azliza Baizura Azmel, Executive Director, Corporate Services, Lotus’s Malaysia

Helping SMEs Build Stronger Businesses

Getting a product listed in a retail store is one thing, but maintaining that presence requires businesses to meet product specifications, manage inventory, ensure consistent deliveries and adapt to changing consumer preferences.

To help entrepreneurs navigate these challenges, Lotus’s Malaysia held its third SME Empowerment Seminar in 2026 under the theme “Unlock Your Potential – Mastering Business Growth for SMEs”. Each edition has attracted more than 150 participants from over 80 micro-enterprises, covering areas such as branding, product quality, supply consistency and the commercial requirements of modern retail. The sessions also help entrepreneurs better understand industry expectations and identify ways to improve their business operations.

Giving Local Entrepreneurs A Platform To Grow

Lotus’s Malaysia and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) reaffirmed their long-standing strategic partnership at the launch of the JOM MALAYSIA 2026 campaign, held at Lotus’s Ampang on 22 October 2026.

JOM MALAYSIA 2026 also featured a four-day carnival at Lotus’s Ampang, where 20 local entrepreneurs showcased their products directly to shoppers. The event gave participating businesses an opportunity to reach new customers, build brand awareness and gather feedback on product appeal, pricing and presentation.

Previously known as Kempen Beli Barangan Malaysia, the initiative was repositioned by KPDN as JOM MALAYSIA in 2026, with a renewed focus on promoting Malaysian products while strengthening the businesses behind them.

Through its collaboration with Lotus’s, KPDN aims to connect local entrepreneurs with established retail channels and help them build sustainable businesses.

The partnership also seeks to make Malaysian-made products more visible to shoppers, supporting local enterprises while giving consumers greater choice and contributing to the domestic economy.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.