We Came To Gamuda Cove To Touch Grass, But Things Escalated Quickly!

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So, recently the TRP troops headed down to Gamuda Cove, thinking we’d just check out a new hotel and enjoy a little change of pace.

Our excuse for the trip was an invite to the grand opening of ASAI Gamuda Cove, a new addition to the area that gives visitors another reason to stick around and check out what’s nearby.

But before we knew it, we were exploring wetlands, getting up close with crocodiles and hippos, trying traditional Temuan food, racing go-karts, and having a full-on weekend adventure.

So, What’s The Deal With Gamuda Cove?

If the name doesn’t ring a bell, Gamuda Cove is a growing township in Kuala Langat, Selangor, near Dengkil and Banting.

It’s built around a mix of residential neighbourhoods, commercial spaces, as well as nature and recreational attractions.

And FYI, the whole town sits between two pretty remarkable natural and natural-ish landscapes, too.

First, there’s the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve, which spans around 2,300 acres of peat swamp forest. The peat here has been building up for about 8,000 years, so the place is ancient!

Then there’s Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands, a sprawling 1,111-acre freshwater wetlands reserve and wildlife sanctuary. The area was once made up of leftover tin mines, but it has since been transformed into a habitat where wildlife can thrive, and people can come to touch grass a bit too lah.

Together, these landscapes form an important part of Klang Valley’s green lungs and make Gamuda Cove feel like a literal breath of fresh air from the usual urban hustle and bustle.

And honestly, we’re super glad that we didn’t have to travel all that far to get there. KL is less than an hour away, while KLIA is roughly a 20-minute drive, depending on traffic.

Checking Into ASAI Gamuda Cove

Our home base for the trip recently opened its doors as the first ASAI hotel in Malaysia. It’s also Gamuda Land’s first hotel development and the largest property under the ASAI brand to date.

If ASAI sounds unfamiliar, you should know that it’s one of nine hotel brands under Dusit International, a Thai hospitality group.

The name comes from a Thai word meaning “to live”, which ties into the brand’s idea of offering more than just a comfortable place to stay.

During the opening, the hotel’s general manager, Muhamad Buhari Muhamed Yusof, described ASAI Gamuda Cove as a place where guests can unwind and feel comfortable being themselves.

He even joked that guests are welcome to scream and shout to let off steam, or simply kick back and enjoy being surrounded by nature. And honestly, after a long week, that doesn’t sound like a bad idea.

That laid-back vibe carries through to the interiors, too, with local artwork and cultural motifs adding character to the place.

From Cosy Rooms To Family Bunks, Take Your Pick

There are six types of rooms to choose from, depending on your budget, group size, and how much space you need.

The Comfy rooms are suited to smaller groups, while the Roomy options give you a little more, well, room to spread out, lah.

And if you’re travelling with the whole gang, ASAI has rooms made just for that, designed to make smart use of every square foot so nobody gets split up across different floors.

The Biggy Bunk King room fits up to four guests, with a king bed below and a loft with two single beds above, so the whole crew stays together without anyone feeling squeezed.

There’s also the Family Room, which sleeps up to six across two connected sleeping areas, including bunk beds for the kids, so everyone gets their own space while still being together.

Plus, you get to choose whether your view faces the city or the wetlands, depending on the vibe you’re looking for.

Fancy A Dip Or A Bite To Eat?

Of course, you don’t have to leave the hotel the moment you check in.

You can take a dip in the infinity pool, grab a meal at the Nasi & Khao restaurant, which serves Thai-inspired, local, and Western dishes, or pop by the Tea Shop for caffeine and a little afternoon snack.

There’s also a gym if you fancy a workout, a poolside bar if you want to get your drink on, while the outdoor areas have ponds and lovely views of the surrounding wetlands, so if you’re in the mood to chill and enjoy the greenery, you’ve got plenty of spots to do just that too.

Crocs, Hippos & A Whole Lot Of Nature

One of the biggest highlights of our visit was Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands, located right beside the hotel.

The sprawling reserve is a nice place to get some fresh air, learn about the environment, and see wildlife you wouldn’t normally encounter during an everyday outing.

There’s quite a bit to do here, too, including cycling, guided 4×4 tours, boat rides, camping and fishing. Activities depend on availability and site rules, so it’s worth checking ahead if you’ve got something specific in mind.

We joined the guided Nature Wanderlust tour, which turned out to be a great way to explore the area as our guide shared interesting facts about the wetlands and its animal residents along the way.

First Up, The Crocodiles

Our first stop was to see the saltwater crocodiles, locally known as buaya tembaga. And NGL, these things are HUGE, and we were perfectly happy admiring them from a safe distance while our guide explained how some of them ended up here.

See, the crocs here were actually caught and relocated from areas where they’d come into close contact with people. The facility here provides them with a suitable habitat while helping reduce unwanted human-wildlife encounters.

There were around 70 crocodiles when we visited, but that number could grow as they mature and have little croc babies of their own.

Then, We Met The Hippos

Yep, actual hippos in Malaysia! The park is home to three, oh-so-cute African hippos named Indah, Lily and Baby.

But as sweet as they look, our guide did explain that hippos are among nature’s most powerful animals, with incredibly strong bites capable of crushing bones. So it was also quite an intimidating experience being so close to them.

We even got to feed these massive animals some fruit, which is not something you get to do every day.

Getting Wet In The Wetlands

We also hopped onto a 4×4 and bounced our way through the greenery, splashing through the trails as our guide showed us around. Let’s just say, staying completely dry wasn’t guaranteed!

After that little adventure, we swapped our wheels for life jackets and took to the water on a guided boat tour to explore the wetlands even closer.

According to our guide, the reserve has around 14 lakes, with some reaching depths of up to 30 meters. The water had a dark, tea-like colour to it, caused by natural tannins released by decomposing plant material.

The ecosystem here also helps filter water, absorb excess rainfall, and store carbon, making it an important part of the natural environment.

Getting A Taste Of Temuan Culture

Later we headed to the Wetlands Arboretum Centre, an educational area where we got to learn more about the local Temuan Orang Asli community.

In case you didn’t know, the Temuan people are one of the 18 Orang Asli ethnic groups in Peninsular Malaysia, with a long history and cultural traditions closely connected to the natural environment here at the wetlands and the surrounding forests.

At the centre, we had the chance to meet members of the community, check out their handmade crafts, and learn how natural materials are used in traditional practices.

We also had a go at preparing some classic Temuan food using ingredients grown or gathered from the surrounding land, then sat down to sample what we’d made.

Together, we cooked up some Ayam Semomok, a traditional dish of chicken wrapped in wild semomok leaves and cooked inside bamboo.

The flavour had some Rendang vibes to it, but with a stronger kick that made it stand out. It was savoury, spicy and tangy, and went well with ubi kayu, aka cassava, on the side.

A Day Out At SplashMania Waterpark & Discovery Park

But hey, if you’re looking to get your adrenaline pumping, there’s still plenty to do around Gamuda Cove.

SplashMania Waterpark is the place to be if you’re up for waterslides, lazy river rides, a man-made beach and all things wet and wild.

As for us, we kept our feet on solid ground, for the most part, and headed to Discovery Park, where we kicked things off with a little friendly competition at RUD Karting.

Next, we took on the Goosebumps Rope Course, where crossing the elevated obstacles tested our balance and confidence.

We wrapped things up with a little archery practice, which sounded simple enough until we actually tried hitting the target lah.

Thinking Of Checking Out Gamuda Cove?

Btw, one useful thing to know is that Gamuda Cove has an electric tram network connecting the hotel to selected nature, recreational and commercial destinations across the township.

Depending on the routes and operating hours during your visit, it can make getting between attractions easier, especially if you’re planning to cover several spots in one day.

And the fun doesn’t have to stop here, either. Gamuda Cove is still growing, which means there’ll be more reasons to come back for another weekend getaway.

Take the soon-to-open Kelab Tani clubhouse, for example. It’s expected to bring even more leisure and recreational activities to the area, and the best part is, it’s within walking distance of the hotel.

With so much to explore and more on the way, one weekend might not be enough, okay!

So, if you’re keen to experience Gamuda Cove for yourself, check out the special offers available at ASAI Gamuda Cove HERE, and explore GL Play HERE for more activities to add to your itinerary.

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