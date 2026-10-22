Still Driving Up North? Time To Go To Brisbane For An Epic Roadtrip

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Imagine taking a road trip, but this time, you’re cruising Down Under! With some of the world’s most scenic driving routes, Australia has plenty to offer.

And for Malaysian travellers, Brisbane is a pretty good place to start!



Because for us, getting behind the wheel in Brisbane is pretty easy lah. They drive on the left just like we do back home, you can rent a car straight from Brisbane Airport, and you can drive with a valid Malaysian driving licence, as long as you meet Queensland’s requirements.

Once you’re in Brisbane, where you go next really depends on your holiday mood.

If you’re used to road-tripping along Malaysia’s north and south coast highways and backroads, maybe it’s time to switch things up with a little adventure to the Gold Coast or Sunshine Coast lah.

So here’s a quick and easy guide to your Aussie road trip. And if you need a little nudge to make it happen, getting there might be easier than you think too. More on that later…

Northbound: Unwind At The Laid-Back Hinterland & Coastal Trails

If you prefer slow-paced, serene road trips, head up to the sunlit Sunshine Coast shores

(Tourism & Events Queensland) (Tourism & Events Queensland)

Kick off your trip from Brisbane and spend the morning around South Bank Parklands, whether that means a stroll along the Brisbane River or a quick stop at Streets Beach.

Then get back in the car and head north on the Bruce Highway, Australia’s longest highway route.

(Tourism & Events Queensland)

Here, you’ll see the city skyline quickly fade into lush greenery as the dramatic peaks of the Glass House Mountains come into view. These ancient volcanic plugs were formed roughly 25 to 27 million years ago, how cool is that?

Geography aside, the Glass House Mountains also have deep cultural significance as they’re the traditional lands of the native Jinibara and Kabi Kabi people. If you don’t feel like lacing up your hiking boots, don’t fret, as there are various trails suited for different fitness levels.

Take a detour to Maleny & Montville

While you’re northbound, we recommend steering inland along winding scenic roads towards the mountain villages of Maleny and Montville.

You could make a pit stop at Maleny Cheese for locally made dairy products, including handcrafted brie, feta, cheddar, and yoghurt. But if wildlife is more your thing, visit Maleny Botanic Gardens and Bird World, which houses 600 native and exotic birds, most of them rehomed or rescued.

(Tourism & Events Queensland) (Tourism & Events Queensland)

Occasionally OTW, you may also come across roadside farm stalls selling seasonal fruits like pineapples and local honey, with plenty of flavours and options to discover on your drive.

Then continue towards Montville, where you can browse galleries, boutiques and artisan shops. A quick detour to Mapleton Falls Lookout also works if you’re up for another panoramic stop.

Cruise to the coast & taste your way around

We recommend spending the night around Maleny or Montville to make the most of the hinterland, with its rolling mountains, winding scenic roads, and quaint townships. The next day, continue your drive towards the coast and explore the beach precincts.

As the drive brings you towards Noosa, the scenery shifts from the hinterland to a laid-back coastal escape where the ocean and national park meet. Known for its natural beauty, outdoor adventures, and sophisticated dining scene, Noosa offers plenty of ways to spend your time.

(Tourism & Events Queensland) (Tourism & Events Queensland)

Join Epic Ocean Adventures for a guided kayak experience through clear coastal waters, or take a four-wheel-drive tour along the sweeping beaches between Noosa Heads and Rainbow Beach.

For more time outdoors, explore Noosa National Park, where coastal walking tracks lead to secluded bays and ocean viewpoints, with opportunities to spot local wildlife along the way.

Afterwards, park the car and linger over coffee at a stylish cafe or enjoy dinner at one of the restaurants lining Hastings Street.

(Tourism & Events Queensland)

Food is part of the pleasure here as well, especially if you enjoy discovering local flavours:

Mooloolaba, Maroochydore , where fresh seafood and its famous prawns are best enjoyed by the water.

, where fresh seafood and its famous prawns are best enjoyed by the water. Noosa Farmers Market, a Sunday morning stop for seasonal local produce, freshly baked artisanal bread, and other treats from Sunshine Coast producers.

a Sunday morning stop for seasonal local produce, freshly baked artisanal bread, and other treats from Sunshine Coast producers. Eumundi Markets, held every Wednesday and Saturday, where local makers bring together handmade crafts, fashion and food beneath the trees.

Southbound: Dive Into Vibrant Surf Beaches & Wild Hinterland Waterfalls

If you prefer coastal adventures at an easy-going pace, head down to the laid-back Gold Coast

(Unsplash)

Head south from Brisbane and within 45 minutes, you will swap city highways for a glittering skyline and iconic surf beaches. Learn to surf or try stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) in the calmer waters around Currumbin and Tallebudgera Creek.

For families with children, the Gold Coast’s theme parks are well worth a visit, including popular attractions such as Warner Bros. Movie World and Dreamworld.

(Tourism & Events Queensland)

You can also get up close with Australian wildlife at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, then return after dark for Astra Lumina, an immersive nighttime experience featuring illuminated installations and light displays.

Where northern Brisbane has Glass House Mountains, southern Brisbane has Burleigh Head National Park. This unique 27-hectare coastal reserve on the Gold Coast is where an ancient volcanic headland meets the Pacific Ocean.

(Tourism & Events Queensland)

You’ll get to experience hiking through a cool, rainforest canopy while taking in breathtaking ocean views.

Once you’re feeling peckish and ready to wind down, check out Charis Seafoods for its fresh seafood and pelican feedings at Ian Dipple Lagoon. There’s a well-known local hub there called Miami Fish Market, known for its spanner crabs and King prawns.

Drive to Tamborine Mountain or visit World Heritage Rainforests

(Unsplash/Tourism & Events Queensland)

You don’t have to be a mountaineer to enjoy Tamborine Mountain that’s just a short 40-minute drive inland from the Gold Coast. The lush, sub-tropical rainforest is packed with serene scenery and activities that’ll help you “touch grass” a bit lah.

Enjoy a nature walk by checking out the trails in Tamborine National Park. Some paths may lead you to Curtis Falls, a shaded rainforest gully with towering flooded gums, whereas other paths may lead to Cedar Creek Falls, a dramatic open-canyon featuring cascading basalt rock pools.

At the end of the visit, you could take it slower at the famous Gallery Walk, which consists of local craft breweries and is packed with over 70 boutiques, artisan stores, as well as cosy mountain cafés.

(Tourism & Events Queensland)

If that’s not enough, take your southern road trip to its finale deep in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Drive through Numinbah Valley to discover the hinterland’s two rainforest gems: Springbrook National Park for more cave waterfalls, and Lamington National Park for immersive treetop canopy walks.

Fun fact, the latter was declared a national park back in 1915, and is now part of the World Heritage-listed Gondwana Rainforests of Australia. Its scenic walking tracks wind through lush subtropical rainforest and stands of ancient Antarctic beech trees, some of which are over 2,000 years old!

For the extra adventurous, you could also put a night or two at O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat and Binna Burra Lodge to spend more time here.

Which Road Trip Suits Your Vibe?

(Tourism & Events Queensland)

Can’t decide which road trip to take? Don’t worry lah, we got you there too. Here’s a quick TLDR breakdown to help you choose, okay:

For Couples & Solo Adventurers: Choose the Sunshine Coast for tranquil mountain drives, local cheese tastings, quiet beaches, and slow afternoons.

Choose the Sunshine Coast for tranquil mountain drives, local cheese tastings, quiet beaches, and slow afternoons. For Families & Groups of Friends: Choose the Gold Coast for theme park action, wildlife encounters, lively beachfront dining, and waterfall hikes.

Or better yet, why choose pun? Just use up all your ALs lah!

Spend a few days exploring the Sunshine Coast up north, then make your way south to the Gold Coast and switch up the scenery.

With Brisbane as your starting point, you can squeeze two very different road trips into one Queensland holiday, without having to rush through all the good bits.

Got Your Road Trip Route In Mind? Good! Now All That’s Left Is Getting There!

(Malaysia Airlines)

Malaysia Airlines offers direct flights up to 7x weekly from Kuala Lumpur to Brisbane, putting you within easy reach of both the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast.

And you don’t have to wait until you land in Brisbane to get into holiday mode either!

Because with Malaysia Airlines, your gateway to Asia and beyond begins the moment you step on board, with modern comforts, a touch of Malaysian hospitality, and extra flexibility for those just-in-case moments as part of the package, too:

All-New A330neo Experience: Experience Malaysia Airlines’ all-new A330neo, featuring modern comforts, free unlimited Wi-Fi, and premium amenities. Business Class offers fully flat beds, privacy doors, and 17.3-inch 4K screens.

Experience Malaysia Airlines’ all-new A330neo, featuring modern comforts, free unlimited Wi-Fi, and premium amenities. Business Class offers fully flat beds, privacy doors, and 17.3-inch 4K screens. Malaysian Hospitality: Enjoy warm, attentive service and the “Best of Asia” in-flight menu on all flights, with Chef-on-Call available for Business Class passengers.

Enjoy warm, attentive service and the “Best of Asia” in-flight menu on all flights, with Chef-on-Call available for Business Class passengers. Flexibility with MH Flex: Booking direct gives you added flexibility with MH Flex , including earlier travel on the same day (subject to availability), priority check-in, boarding and baggage, and unlimited rebooking with fare difference.

Booking direct gives you added flexibility with , including earlier travel on the same day (subject to availability), priority check-in, boarding and baggage, and unlimited rebooking with fare difference. Refunds with ease for visa rejections.

So, whether you’re after some soothing vibes on the Sunshine Coast or the chills and thrills on the Gold Coast, Brisbane is a great place to kick off your next road trip Down Under.

Ready to make it happen? Book directly through Malaysia Airlines or its official mobile app to enjoy benefits like complimentary rebooking and special rates on selected add-ons.

Oh, and BTW, you can also sign up for Enrich, Malaysia Airlines’ frequent flyer programme, for free to enjoy member benefits along the way.

Now all that’s left is to pack your bags and hit the road lah!

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