Markets, Films And Comedy Fill KL And PJ This Week

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From markets and art to film, photography, comedy and live music, there’s plenty to see and do around Kuala Lumpur (KL) and Petaling Jaya (PJ) this week. Shop local at Strollin’ Market in Central Market Kuala Lumpur and Indishaus Vol 1 at The Campus Ampang, or head to the Red Rooster Art Festival for free performances, workshops and artist encounters.

Film lovers can catch human rights stories at FreedomFilmFest, while KL Photo Week features the KLPA exhibition A Stranger’s Face. Over the weekend, catch Kuala Lumpur-based Japanese band The Inchikies live at Star Cafe KL in Taman Desa on Saturday, with free entry.

Indishaus Vol 1 | 22-25 Oct | The Campus Ampang | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Indishaus Vol 1 makes its debut at The Campus Ampang’s Assembly Hall, bringing together over 50 local brands selling fashion, jewellery and accessories. Food and drinks come from Put’s Coffee, CrumbsClub, Pastries & Co, Manori Plus and Si Baker. Visitors can also join hands-on workshops, including beaded flower making, a house light box workshop, a make-your-own squishy and NeeDoh session, and a “bedazzle your stuff” activity.

FreedomFilmFest 2026 | 22-25 Oct | PJPAC | Sessions passes are Free

FreedomFilmFest 2026 returns this October with the theme “Rooted in Humanity: Dari Akar ke Akal,” exploring how we live, connect, and navigate a world increasingly shaped by technology.

Over four days at PJPAC, the festival screens 51 human rights films from more than 16 countries, alongside talks, masterclasses, hands-on workshops, interactive sessions, exhibitions, NGO booths, and a special physical game.

For tickets, visit the official website here. The Sessions Pass is free, with only a small processing fee. The Festival Pass costs RM250, while the Day Pass is RM50 per day.

Strollin’ Market | 23-25 Oct | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Strollin’ Market returns to Central Market Kuala Lumpur this October with a weekend of local brands, arts and crafts, and accessories. Alongside the shopping, visitors can join fitness-themed activities including a Pull-Up & Dips Challenge, Pound workout, Ball Juggling Challenge, body composition check, and Ball in Hole game.

The Inchikies | 24 Oct | Star Cafe KL, Taman Desa | 7pm | Free public event

Catch The Inchikies live this Saturday, 24 October, at Star Cafe KL in Taman Desa! This Japanese band, based in Kuala Lumpur, is known for original songs inspired by their love for Malaysia, like “Terima Kasih,” as well as covers such as “Plastic Love.” Settle in from 7pm for a laid-back night of good music, good food, and easy vibes, with the party going on till late. Best of all, entry is completely free, so grab your friends and come hang out.

Asyraf Kamal: 3XL Toddler | 24 Oct | KL Comedy Corner | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Comedian Asyraf Kamal takes the stage for a night of stand-up about growing up, the things that shaped him, the things he still hasn’t figured out, and the absurdity of adulthood when you sometimes still feel like a toddler inside. Nizam Jentik-Jentik opens the night, with Siva Prakash as host. Get tickets from CloudJoi here.

The Red Rooster Art Festival | 24-25 Oct | Jam PJ | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Celebrate Malaysia’s diverse creative voices at this free indoor arts festival, featuring 13 live performances, 9 workshops, and about 100 artists and creative makers. Visitors can also enjoy chicken-themed food and meet the artists up close. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome, but registration is required.

Tattoo Sticker Workshop | 24-25 Oct | Jam PJ | 11am-8pm | RM49/pax

Ever wanted a tattoo without the commitment? Join tattoo artist Kita Liew to create your own contemporary tattoo stickers and take them home. If you’d rather go permanent, you can book a session with her too.

Cupcake Decorating Workshop | 24-25 Oct | The Curve | 12pm-6pm | Ticketed entry

Need a break from planning the kids’ meals and activities? Therapeukids’ cupcake decorating workshop keeps young participants happily occupied for a few hours, with two delicious treats to bring home. All materials will be provided. To sign up, drop a WhatsApp message at 011-3936 3534.

KLPA Photoweek | 24 Oct-1 Nov | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

KL Photoweek brings a programme of photography exhibitions, talks and workshops to Kuala Lumpur. A highlight is A Stranger’s Face, the theme of the Kuala Lumpur International Photoawards’ (KLPA) 18th edition, which features 52 finalist portraits, including the Zontiga Malaysian Photographers Awardees. The programme also includes a youth workshop, Portrait Lab: A Stranger’s Face, on 25 October at GMBB Kuala Lumpur. For more information, visit the official website here.

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