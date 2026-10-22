Kuching To Host Southeast Asia’s First Mummy Show, With Royalty, Not Pharaohs
Sarawak will host Southeast Asia’s first ancient Egyptian mummy exhibition from July 2027, featuring two 5000-year-old mummies on loan from Florence, Italy. They belonged to aristocrats and royalty, not famous pharaohs.
For illustration purposes
In Brief
- Sarawak will host Southeast Asia's first Egyptian mummy exhibit at Borneo Cultures Museum, Kuching, starting July 2027 for six months.
- Two authentic 5,000-year-old mummies of aristocrats and royalty, plus 110 artefacts, are on loan from Florence's National Archaeological Museum.