Kuching To Host Southeast Asia’s First Mummy Show, With Royalty, Not Pharaohs

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Sarawak will be hosting Southeast Asia’s first-ever ancient Egyptian mummy exhibit titled “Egyptian Mummies: Journey Towards Immortality” at the Borneo Cultures Museum in Kuching starting in July 2027.

Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah confirms the exclusive exhibition will run for at least six months.

The exhibition is a collaboration between the Sarawak Museum Department under the state Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts and the National Archaeological Museum of Florence, Italy.

Abdul Karim said the department is arranging for Sarawakian curators to train at the British Museum in the UK and the Musée du Quai Branly in Paris every year. He said this will help build the department’s skills, in his winding-up speech at the Sarawak Legislature.

What to expect

The National Archaeological Museum of Florence is loaning two authentic 5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies and 110 embalming artifacts, such as canopic jars, amulets, bandages, and ritual equipment. The two mummies will be presented in a specially designed temple setting.

Director of the Sarawak Museum, Anielia Siam, said the two mummies were not those of known pharaohs but of aristocrats and members of royalty.

She added that the exhibits will be the same as those displayed at the National Museum of History in Taipei from 18 June to 28 September 2026.

Whether visitors come for the history or just to see if anything stirs, Kuching is about to have its own brush with ancient Egypt, no Book of the Dead required.

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