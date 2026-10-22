Free 10-Day Kuching Festival Brings Malaysian Craft To The Waterfront
The Sarawak Borneo Craft Festival runs daily from 23 October to 1 November, with 43 craft tents, local food stalls and a cultural program featuring performers from across Borneo.
Credit: Borneo Travel/FB & Kraftangan Malaysia/FB
In Brief
- The Sarawak Borneo Craft Festival runs free from 23 October to 1 November 2026 at Kuching Waterfront, daily 10am to 10pm.
- Visitors can browse 43 air-conditioned craft tents featuring Pua Kumbu textiles, woodcarving, beadwork, and live craft demonstrations.
- The festival includes live performances, guest artistes, Battle of the Bands, and cultural shows celebrating Borneo's diverse ethnic communities.