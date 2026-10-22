Free 10-Day Kuching Festival Brings Malaysian Craft To The Waterfront

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Looking for a day out in Kuching that combines shopping, food, and live music? The Sarawak Borneo Craft Festival is taking over the Kuching Waterfront from 23 October to 1 November 2026. It’s open daily from 10am to 10pm, and entry is free.

The Sarawak Borneo Craft Festival is an annual showcase of handmade crafts by entrepreneurs from Sarawak, Sabah, and Peninsular Malaysia. It’s organised by Kraftangan Malaysia’s Sarawak branch with the Sarawak Craft Council. The theme this year is “Ini Kraf Malaysia.”

It is also part of the wider Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival 2026, so the riverside will be lively throughout, with the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Festival and the Sarawak Regatta happening along the Sarawak River.

What to expect

Browse 43 craft tents filled with Pua Kumbu textiles, traditional weaving, woodcarving and beadwork, and stop by the live demonstrations to see how these pieces are made. The craft venue is fully air-conditioned, so you can take your time.

Hungry? Head to the Showcase Usahawan Sarawak, led by the Ministry of International Trade and Investment (MITI), for local bites from a variety of food stalls. Cooking demonstrations, a makeup competition and lucky draws add to the fun.

The cultural programme opens on 23 October with Malam Budaya Se-Borneo, where performers from Sarawak, Sabah, Brunei and West and East Kalimantan take the stage.

From 24 to 29 October, cheer on local talent at Sound of Borneo, Waterfront Idol, Sarawak Got Talent, Battle of the Bands and a creative ethnic fashion competition.

Guest artistes include:

Anggrek (24 October)

Ernie Zakri (26 October)

Mawat (27 October)

Mus May (28 October)

Aina Abdul (29 October)

The festival wraps up with Festival Gendang Melayu Sarawak from 30 October to 1 November at the Regatta Cultural Stage, featuring drum performances, sape music, buskers, and cultural shows by Sarawak’s ethnic communities.

For more information and the latest updates, please refer to Kraftangan Malaysia’s Facebook page here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.