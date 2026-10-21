Indoors, Not Invincible: Training Through Malaysia’s Haze And Monsoon Season

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The shoes are laced, the alarm has gone off, and then the sky turns grey or the haze rolls in.

A rained-out or hazy morning doesn’t mean your training is over.

Malaysia’s weather of late can swing from smoky days to heavy monsoon downpours, which makes it tough to stick to a routine.

A missed outdoor session doesn’t wipe out your progress, though.

Garmin, the GPS and wearable technology company known for its sports watches, recommends five ways to keep moving when the weather won’t cooperate, and a treadmill run, an indoor bike ride, or a gym session can still do plenty for you.

1. Take The Workout Indoors

Many people are already calling for this shift, and for good reason. Running in the haze is no joke, and there have been cases of people falling sick after exercising outdoors on bad air days.

Runners can hop on a treadmill, cyclists can clip into an indoor trainer, and swimmers can head to an indoor pool.

Anyone else can spend the time on strength work at the gym.

An indoor session won’t feel exactly like the road or open water, and that’s fine.

Pick the option that serves your goal rather than trying to copy every planned workout to the letter.

2. Use The Time To Shore Up Your Weak Spots

Strength, core, and mobility exercises support running, cycling, and swimming.

The muscles that usually get less attention often take some of the strain off the ones doing most of the work, and they help keep your body balanced.

Runners can focus on leg strength and core stability, while cyclists might work on strength and flexibility.

Triathletes can use the gym to build general fitness across all three sports.

3. Rework The Week Instead of Chasing The Missed Session

It’s tempting to squeeze the skipped workout into tomorrow, but that often leaves you tired and short on recovery.

One runner recently shared on Threads that a lung infection, which they linked to outdoor training in the haze, had left them coughing for almost two weeks, with traces of blood in their phlegm.

Their advice was simple: postpone outdoor exercise and train indoors instead.

Step back and look at the whole week.

If you’re training for a 10K, for example, protect the key runs and let the easier ones go.

A missed workout isn’t a debt you have to pay back.



4. Check How Hard You’re Really Working

Not every session should leave you wiped out.

Heart rate is a good way to tell whether a workout is easy or hard, but it works best alongside your pace and how the effort actually feels.

Heart rate variability, the small variations in time between heartbeats, can shift with workload, sleep, and stress.

Haze adds another layer.

When you run, you switch to mouth-breathing and take in far more air, which bypasses your nose’s natural filters and carries fine PM2.5 particles deeper into your lungs.

As one runner’s social media post put it, you can’t sweat out the haze.

Heart rate variability may pick up some of that strain, but it can’t tell you whether you’re ill or whether the rain or haze caused a change.

Think of it as one clue among many, not a diagnosis.

5. Count Rest As Part of Training

Sleep, stress, and recovery all shape how you feel at your next session, and for some people, the haze has been making those nights harder.

If you’ve had a few rough nights and you’re unusually tired, that’s a good reason to choose a lighter session or take a rest day.

Your menstrual cycle and pregnancy can also affect energy, sleep, and how your body responds to exercise.

If you’re pregnant, your workouts should be tailored to your situation, ideally with advice from a healthcare professional.

Devices That Can Help

Garmin’s gear covers most of the options above, so you can keep training whatever the weather does.

Here’s what each product brings to the table.

Device Best For Notable Features Watches (general) Runners, cyclists, gym-goers Records mixed-sport sessions as one workout, logs gym sessions and muscles worked, offers 100+ guided workouts with on-screen animations fēnix 9 Rowers and data-focused athletes Estimates VO₂ max and shows power figures when paired with a compatible rowing machine Tacx trainers Indoor cyclists Structured workouts and virtual routes from home Approach R50 Golfers Virtual rounds on courses around the world and swing practice Garmin Coach and Daily Suggested Workouts Anyone planning their week Recommends sessions based on past activity and fitness data Health tracking (watches) Recovery monitoring Resting heart rate, HRV Status, sleep and stress tracking, and Body Battery energy level

If you’re not tied to Garmin, plenty of brands cover the same ground.

Each one has its own strengths, so the right pick depends on your sport and budget.

Garmin’s tools can make these choices easier to track, but any of these alternatives can do the same job.

Whichever you pick, the best device is the one you’ll actually wear, and your own judgment should still have the final say.

READ MORE: I Never Thought I’d Ditch My Old-School Watch – Then This Smart Ring Changed Everything

READ MORE: Indonesia Haze: 1,104 Hotspots, Estimated 1,700 Deaths And Foreign Aid Rejected

This article is for general information only and is not medical advice. If you have a health condition, are pregnant, or feel unwell during or after exercise, speak with a qualified healthcare professional before changing your training. In haze or poor air quality, check the latest air quality advisories from official sources before heading outdoors.

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