Combat Shooting Club Brings A Private Club Twist To KL

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Picture a weekend wind-down in the city. You might start with a few focused rounds on the range, then move to a private lounge, and end with a glass of wine or a cigar among people who share your taste for the finer things. That is the experience Combat Shooting Club (CSC) wants to offer with its opening in Kuala Lumpur.

Billed as Malaysia’s biggest indoor shooting range, CSC calls itself a private shooting and lifestyle hub, built for professionals, entrepreneurs and anyone who sees marksmanship as both a discipline and a social pursuit.

What to Expect

Firearm Shooting Experience

Curious about life on the firing line? Combat Shooting Club lets you try a range of calibres, from the gentle .22LR to the .38 Special, 9mm and .45 ACP. You can shoot firearms from respected makers such as Glock, Tanfoglio, Canik, CZ, and Colt.

Everything is taken care of. Each package includes gear, ammunition, and a full safety briefing, and a dedicated range officer stays with you from your first shot to your last. For first-timers, that means an introduction that feels guided and unhurried rather than intimidating.

The experience is open to non-members too, with indoor sessions starting from around RM550.

Lifestyle & Club Facilities

CSC is built as a full-day destination, with air-conditioned pickleball courts, a fully equipped indoor gym, a sauna and a cold plunge for those who want to stay active or recover in style.

When it’s time to slow down, the on-site cafés offer a relaxed spot to refuel, with a view over the railway tracks. For something more refined, the cigar and wine lounge sets the scene for an unhurried evening. Hosting guests? The karaoke rooms and private VIP spaces make it easy to entertain in comfort.

The premium touches run through the details. Walk-in safety vaults keep your valuables secure, and private meeting rooms let you mix business with leisure without leaving the club.

Shooting remains a niche pastime in Malaysia, and the country’s firearm laws are strict. Here, shooting is a regulated sport that takes focus and discipline.

Private clubs built around a shared pastime have long been part of city life, from golf and sailing to cigar societies. CSC applies that familiar model to sport shooting, with a structured, supervised, and social setting where safety comes first.

For newcomers, it offers a way to understand the sport on its own terms: as a test of concentration and technique, practised responsibly.

Combat Shooting Club

Address: No. 4, Jalan Satu, Off Jalan Chan Sow Lin, 55200 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: Daily, 10am-10pm

Contact: +0109448855

Official website: Combat Shooting Club

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