Coca-Cola Brings Recycling Collection To Eight KL Flats

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Coca-Cola Malaysia and Alam Flora Environmental Solutions Sdn Bhd (AFES) have launched ‘Recycle Me!’ 2026, bringing recycling collection to eight People’s Housing Programme (PPR) communities in Kuala Lumpur.

Supported by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the programme includes recycling education, infrastructure and collection activities, targeting eligible PET bottles and aluminium cans.

The programme, lasting from October to April 2027, builds on a 2023 launch that focused on PET bottles at AEON outlets across the Klang Valley.

According to Coca-Cola Malaysia, about 82.5 per cent of waste generated in Malaysia was sent to landfill, citing a 2021 article by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

Coca-Cola Malaysia said it aims to bring collection points closer to residents and encourage participation.

Hannah Yeoh, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), joined Coca-Cola Malaysia representatives at the launch.

Monthly Collections and Rewards

Residents will have monthly collection activities and recycling education.

The programme also includes rewards and a celebration for the top-performing community.

Selena Tan, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability (PACS) Director at Coca-Cola Malaysia, said the company hopes to make recycling more accessible by bringing collection closer to where residents live.

Coca-Cola Malaysia, which has operated in Malaysia since 1936, said it serves more than 200,000 customers in the country.

As Coca-Cola Malaysia celebrates 90 years in the country, we remain focused on initiatives that create positive change in the communities we serve. Through Recycle Me! 2026, we hope to make participation in recycling more accessible for residents by bringing collection opportunities closer to where they live.

READ MORE: Recycling: UiTM Mechanical Engineering Students Making A Green Contribution

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