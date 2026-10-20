Petron Sets Industry Benchmark In Malaysia Book Of Records For Clean Service Station Toilets

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Petron Malaysia has earned recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for having the most service stations in the country with 4-star and 5-star toilet cleanliness ratings awarded by local councils.

The recognition marks years of effort by the company to improve hygiene standards and provide cleaner, more comfortable facilities for motorists and travellers across its nationwide network.

Petron Taman Tasik Cyberjaya toilets.

Supported by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), the achievement reflects Petron’s ongoing commitment to maintaining its service stations and facilities.

From a 2018 Campaign to a National Record

Petron’s push for cleaner toilets began in 2018 with its Tandas Kita Bersih campaign, which aimed to raise public awareness about hygiene and the importance of maintaining clean public facilities.

Nga Kor Ming and Mohd Nizam Mansor signing the Petron Taman Tasik Cyberjaya commemorative plaque.

Since then, the company has continued investing in toilet facilities and strengthening maintenance practices across its growing network. Petron dealers and their teams have also played an important role in keeping the facilities clean and comfortable for customers.

The company’s efforts received another boost in 2023 when Petron Stadium Hang Jebat in Melaka won the ASEAN Public Toilet Initiative, recognising its commitment to cleanliness, safety and accessibility.

560 Stations Earned 4-Star and 5-Star Ratings

During an assessment in June 2025, a total of 560 Petron service stations achieved 4-star or 5-star toilet cleanliness ratings. This represented 86% of the company’s network at the time and secured its place in the Malaysia Book of Records.

Petron Malaysia receives Malaysia Book of Records – Most Petrol Station Toilets Achieving High Ratings In A Cleanliness Assessment 2026.

The assessment considered several factors, including hygiene, functionality, maintenance and overall customer comfort.

Petron said its performance has continued to improve since the assessment, with the proportion of stations achieving 4-star and 5-star ratings increasing to 91% based on current performance levels.

Petron Says Clean Toilets Are Part of Customer Service

Petron Malaysia General Manager Mohd Nizam Mansor said the recognition was the result of years of consistent work and close collaboration with service station dealers and their teams.

He added that the initiative had grown from a restroom cleanliness campaign into a nationwide commitment to raising industry standards, in line with the company’s “Pasti OK” promise.

Christopher Wong, CEO of Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR), handing over the MBOR certificate to Mohd Nizam Mansor, witnessed by Nga Kor Ming.

Petron considers clean, well-maintained toilets a basic customer expectation and an important part of the overall service station experience.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming also welcomed the private sector’s efforts to improve public toilet cleanliness.

He noted that the MADANI Government introduced the BMW (Clean, Attractive and Fragrant) Toilet initiative in 2023 to encourage higher standards for public toilets.

Nga said Petron’s achievement demonstrated how cooperation between the government and private sector could lead to improvements in facilities used by the public every day.

Petron Plans to Keep Improving Its Facilities

While the record recognises Petron’s progress, the company said it would continue working with its service station dealers and staff to improve cleanliness, safety and comfort across its network.

The company operates more than 830 service stations nationwide, offering fuel, lubricants, convenience stores, cooking gas and electric vehicle charging facilities.

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