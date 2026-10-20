One Square Opens In PJ With Cafés, Groceries And A 500-Guest Event Hall
One Square has opened near 1 Utama with cafés, groceries and wellness studios, plus event spaces that hold up to 500 guests and 210 parking bays.
Credit: One Square
In Brief
- One Square has opened in Petaling Jaya, offering cafés, eateries, groceries, wellness studios, and community spaces between two major hotels.
- The lifestyle hub features two event spaces, including The Centrecourt, which can accommodate up to 500 guests across 5,100 sq ft.
- One Square is walkable from 1 Utama and Bandar Utama MRT and LRT stations, with 210 parking bays and EV charging available.