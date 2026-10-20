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One Square Opens In PJ With Cafés, Groceries And A 500-Guest Event Hall
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One Square Opens In PJ With Cafés, Groceries And A 500-Guest Event Hall

One Square has opened near 1 Utama with cafés, groceries and wellness studios, plus event spaces that hold up to 500 guests and 210 parking bays.

by
October 20, 2026
Credit: One Square
In Brief
  • One Square has opened in Petaling Jaya, offering cafés, eateries, groceries, wellness studios, and community spaces between two major hotels.
  • The lifestyle hub features two event spaces, including The Centrecourt, which can accommodate up to 500 guests across 5,100 sq ft.
  • One Square is walkable from 1 Utama and Bandar Utama MRT and LRT stations, with 210 parking bays and EV charging available.

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Looking for a new spot to eat, shop, and unwind? One Square has officially opened its doors to the public, bringing a fresh lifestyle destination to Petaling Jaya.

Tucked between M World Hotel and One World Hotel, the hub brings together a mix of cafes, eateries, groceries, wellness studios, and community spaces designed for gatherings and celebrations.

Getting there is easy, too. One Square is within walking distance of 1 Utama and the Bandar Utama MRT and LRT stations, making it a convenient stop for both nearby residents and visitors.

What’s inside

Foodies have plenty to explore, from Yellow Brick Road and BengBeng Sourdough to Wolfgang’s by Wolf & Turtle Coffee, Tea Garden, and EM’S. Whether you’re after a caffeine fix, fresh bread, or a relaxed catch-up over tea, there’s something for every craving.

Need to stock up on groceries? Village Grocer is on hand for your everyday essentials. For a bit of self-care, you can work up a sweat at Flow Yoga and Pilates or treat yourself to a fresh manicure at Suga Nails.

One Square isn’t just about eating and shopping. It also doubles as a community hub, with two event spaces to choose from. The Centrecourt offers a spacious 5,100 sq ft that can hold up to 500 guests, while The Yard is a 2,400 sq ft open-air space suited to more laid-back gatherings.

Worried about parking? One Square has 210 parking bays available and offers valet service on-site. There’s also EV charging spots at the parking area.

If you’re travelling by e-hailing, the nearest drop-off points are at the Main Entrance (near Tea Garden, opposite the old TV3), Entrance B (near Village Grocer), and Entrance C (Near BengBeng Sourdough).

With its glass walls and large windows letting in plenty of natural light, One Square can get warm, so tuck a handheld fan into your bag to stay cool while you explore.

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