Dog-Chasing Cat In Perak Turns Retired Grandfather Into Jogging Partner

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Xavier is a two-year-old Ragdoll cat in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, that has gone viral for chasing dogs around his neighbourhood.

His current cross-platform reach is now well over 150,000 followers, broken down across his official pages:

Instagram: The core page, Xavier the Ragdoll’s Instagram, pulls in an additional 19,000 followers.

Facebook: His Xavier Biggang Facebook Page has seen massive recent growth, climbing rapidly to over 83,000 followers.

TikTok: The Xavier Biggang TikTok Profile commands a dedicated community of over 48,000 followers.

The story behind the account is more personal than the videos suggest.

Xavier was brought home to keep his grandparents company, and his grandfather now joins him on outings.

According to the family’s Instagram account, senior citizens Ong Tai Bih and Chin Lai Hong lost their dog to poisoning more than a decade ago, and they were too heartbroken to think about another pet.

Then their children grew up and moved away, and the house got quiet, so their daughter surprised them with Xavier.

Ong said the dog-chasing started around the age of one and a half, and he believes the cat simply wants to play.

A Coordinated Daily Fitness Routine

Xavier’s walks have become a shared family routine.

Ong, known as Atok, puts the cat in a harness and, according to the account, frequently joins him for jogs, walks, and park outings.

His wife Chin Lai Hong, known as Nenek, films the footage, and the account’s profile describes her as filming 99% of the content.

The gift was meant to fill a quiet house.

Instead, it has got the retiree out on the pavement, with the cat setting the pace.

During these outdoor excursions, Xavier breaks out into sudden, confident sprints to chase down local dogs and patrol the neighbourhood streets.

Because Ragdolls can grow up to 20 pounds (9 kg), walking Xavier required active physical management.

To accommodate the cat’s daily neighbourhood patrols and sudden dog-chasing sprints, Ong was forced to transition from a sedentary retirement to a structured regimen of regular outdoor jogging, running, and walking.

Xavier’s videos have drawn a big crowd, and fans often refer to him as the neighbourhood’s Abang Kawasan.

Meet the Big, Blue-Eyed Softie

Developed in California in the 1960s, Ragdolls are one of the largest domestic cats around.

Adult males usually weigh 15 to 20 pounds, and they can take up to four years to fully fill out.

Ragdolls are famous for acting like dogs, greeting you at the door, following you from room to room, and staying calm in a busy home, and Xavier’s outgoing, playful energy fits that reputation.

They rarely panic or pick fights, so they usually get along well with kids and other pets.

The breed even earned its name from how relaxed it gets.

Pick one up, and it often goes totally limp, like a plot twist you never saw coming.

Their coat is soft, silky, and surprisingly close to rabbit fur; it has mostly guard hairs and very little undercoat, so mats and tangles are less of a headache than with many long-haired cats.

Here’s the real drama: purebred Ragdoll kittens are born solid white.

Their colour points, such as seal, blue, chocolate or lilac, appear gradually over the first two years of life.

READ MORE: She Lost A Child, Her Cat Stayed, Now The Cat Is Gone Too

Parts of this story have been sourced from FMT.

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